UP: National Level Kho-Kho Player Brutally Assaulted In Bijnor, Body Abandoned Near Railway Track

In a shocking incident highlighting rising crime against women, a 24-year-old woman, who was a national-level kho kho player, was found dead near a railway track in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, September 10.

As per reports, the woman, a Dalit, was found lying in a pool of blood with strangulation marks on her neck just 100 metres from her home. Her body bore other injury marks as well.

The victim's family alleged that the woman was raped but the claim has been ruled out after medical examination, reported The Indian Express.

An FIR has been lodged for murder, assault, and molestation against an unknown person. Additionally, an investigation into the case is underway and at least four teams have been formed for the purpose.

What Happened?

The victim used to work as a sports teacher at a government school to support her family. Amid the pandemic, she had lost her job and was on the lookout for better opportunities.

"On Friday, my daughter had gone to a private school for a job interview," said the victim's father.

The family got worried and began searching after she did not return for hours. One of the locals informed them about a woman lying next to the railway track.

On reaching the spot, they were shocked to identify the girl. As per India Today, the police refused to initially file an FIR stating that the crime did not take place under their jurisdiction.

Later, the Government Railway Police (GRP) lodged the complaint after the intervention of local Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) leaders.

Mumbai Woman Raped, Rod Inserted In Private Parts

A 32-year-old woman was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai and sustained injuries after the assaulter inserted a rod in her private parts. She was abandoned and found lying unconscious on September 9, reported Hindustan Times.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and died during treatment at a city hospital.

