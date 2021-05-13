Kerala Women Killed In Gaza Airstrike, Family Mourns Death

Akshita Mehta
Akshita Mehta is currently pursuing triple majors in Journalism, Psychology, and Literature from Christ Deemed to be University, Bangalore. She believes that sharing the stories of ordinary citizens are a tool to change society.
Soumya Santosh, a 31-year-old woman from Kerala's Idukki district, was killed in a rocket strike in Israel on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas turned intense.
In Ashkelon, near Israel's Gaza border, she was working as a caretaker for an 80-year-old woman. When a rocket fell on her home, she was on the phone with her husband via video call.
The woman has a 9-year-old son and she had planned to see her family in two months and hadn't seen them in two years, reported The Indian Express.
Israel's ambassador, Ron Malka, expressed his condolences to the family on Wednesday. "I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike," he tweeted.
"I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them," V Muraleedharan, a Union minister, expressed his condolences to the woman's family and promised to assist them in every way he could.
At least 65 people have died as a result of the violence in Gaza. The violence broke out late Monday night in Jerusalem, following weeks of tensions in which Israeli police targeted Palestinian demonstrators near the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
