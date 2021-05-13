Kerala Women Killed In Gaza Airstrike, Family Mourns Death

Soumya Santosh, a 31-year-old woman from Kerala's Idukki district, was killed in a rocket strike in Israel on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas turned intense.

In Ashkelon, near Israel's Gaza border, she was working as a caretaker for an 80-year-old woman. When a rocket fell on her home, she was on the phone with her husband via video call.

The woman has a 9-year-old son and she had planned to see her family in two months and hadn't seen them in two years, reported The Indian Express.

Israel's ambassador, Ron Malka, expressed his condolences to the family on Wednesday. "I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike," he tweeted.

"I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them," V Muraleedharan, a Union minister, expressed his condolences to the woman's family and promised to assist them in every way he could.

My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks.

May God give them strength and courage🙏

May God give them strength and courage🙏 — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 12, 2021





Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance.



We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides. — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 11, 2021

At least 65 people have died as a result of the violence in Gaza. The violence broke out late Monday night in Jerusalem, following weeks of tensions in which Israeli police targeted Palestinian demonstrators near the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

