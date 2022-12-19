All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Vamos!: Kerala & West Bengal Erupt In Joy As Argentina Lifts FIFA World Cup After 36 Years

Image Credits: Twitter and Wikipedia 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Vamos!': Kerala & West Bengal Erupt In Joy As Argentina Lifts FIFA World Cup After 36 Years

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  19 Dec 2022 7:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

As the world witnessed Argentina's win under Messi's leadership against the defending champions at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Kerala and West Bengal erupted with chants of "Vamos Vamos Argentina!"

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what is now regarded as the 'Final for the Ages', the Argentina team, led by the "G.O.A.T" (greatest of all time) Lionel Messi, beat the defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium and were crowned the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners. Scoring past penalties and French striker Kylian Mbappe's hat-tricks, Argentina shot their way to victory in the nerve-wracking game with a 4-2 on the scoreboard. They now hold on to their third World Cup title and the first in 36 years.

The game had the entire world gripping onto their seats, and this was conveyed through the algorithm of multiple search sites. Through a tweet, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, commented that the "Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup." Adding on to it, he wrote that it was like the entire world was searching about just one thing - FIFA.

A fair share of this enthusiasm was blaring through India, which, even though has not participated in the FIFA World Cup yet, has football fans decking up in their best to support their adopted nations for the course of the month-long game. Among them, Kerala and West Bengal took the trophy for going berserk with the celebrations. Both the states, known for their football fanaticism, erupted in celebrations as Messi kissed the trophy and lifted it for Argentina. Men, women, children, old and young, all of them were on the streets dancing, blowing loud horns, bursting crackers, and marking the victory.

"Vamos Vamos Argentina"

Lakhs of Malayalees across Kerala were seen crowding the streets by chanting either "Vamos Vamos!" or "Messi!" after the team's win against France in the 2022 World Cup final on December 18. Be it the capital city of Trivandrum, the port city of Kochi, or the northern end of Malappuram; fans were donning the Argentina jersey and screaming that "Argentina created history!" A report quoted the cheering fans saying, "We said we (Argentina) will win." Few others said all the players could come by, but Messi would finally walk away with the trophy. Most of them were too excited even to respond and were filling the air with celebrations.

Kerala's love for the sport has been known and celebrated even by international stars. Earlier this month, Brazilian star Neymar penned a thank you note to Kerala after his giant cut-out was installed in Kerala's Pullavoor river in Kozhikode district. The Kerala cut-out wars had also caught the attention of the World Cup, which tweeted in high regard for the state and its support. Just like Pullavoor, these cut-outs and banners have become a common sight across the state, and earlier, a bunch of fans installed them on the coral reefs 100 feet deep near Kavaratti Island ahead of the FIFA finals.

An article by the New Indian Express reported that a group of Argentina fans from the coastal village of Chellanam would receive a World Cup ball signed by Messi himself. A video made by the fans as a tribute to Messi earned international attention and was voted the best video in a worldwide contest conducted by the footballer's official website. Joining the voices of celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated the team through a Facebook post.

Bidhanagar - A Sight To Remember

Sights of public screenings, cut-outs, and large public displays of affection for the footballers are barely surprising to anyone following Kerala and West Bengal's tryst with World Cups. Kolkata had geared up to support their favourite teams, and the voices of Argentina fans blared louder than others as they swarmed at the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar to watch the World Cup final.

According to a report by The Print, This was just one of the giant screens installed across the city. Right from the start, West Bengal and their celebrations were documented, as streets donned paintings of players and fans branded the jerseys of their favourites. Everyone had come together for the World Cup, and displays of love were seen right across the corners. One notable gesture was that of a Kolkata tea stall owner who went viral on social media to offer free tea to Argentina supporters. 'Aaj cha free for Argentina. By Kalu di', read a placard in her tea stall.

Appreciations Pour In From All Corners

One place that witnessed the madness of the win was Twitter and other social media platforms. Indian football player Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter and wrote, "Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the team and said it would be remembered as one of the most thrilling matches.

Sportspeople Sachin Tendulkar, Viensh Phogat, Shubman Gill, Yuvraj Singh, and Heena Sidhu were among the others who celebrated the win and expressed their support even to France, who played with determination until the very end.

The enthusiasm was loud and clear, and it would last a little longer with Messi denying retirement rumours after having lifted the World Championship. This news, along with Argentina's win after 36 years, has football fans eagerly awaiting more such thrilling matches to come.

Also Read: Football Fever: Recollecting Kerala's Craze For The Sport Amidst Cut-Out Wars & World Cup Debates

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
FIFA world cup 2022 
Argentina 
Lionel Messi 
Vamos 
Kerala 
West Bengal 
Football fever 

Must Reads

'Sky Is The Limit': Underprivileged Kids Take Maiden Flight From Chennai To Coimbatore, Share Their Experience
UP Govt Signs MoU With Austin University To Build 'Smart City Of Knowledge', Project Worth $42 Bn
Viral Video Shows School-Going Daughter Taking Care Of Visually-Impaired Parents, Leaves Netizens Emotional
'Vamos!': Kerala & West Bengal Erupt In Joy As Argentina Lifts FIFA World Cup After 36 Years
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X