'Vamos!': Kerala & West Bengal Erupt In Joy As Argentina Lifts FIFA World Cup After 36 Years

In what is now regarded as the 'Final for the Ages', the Argentina team, led by the "G.O.A.T" (greatest of all time) Lionel Messi, beat the defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium and were crowned the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners. Scoring past penalties and French striker Kylian Mbappe's hat-tricks, Argentina shot their way to victory in the nerve-wracking game with a 4-2 on the scoreboard. They now hold on to their third World Cup title and the first in 36 years.

The game had the entire world gripping onto their seats, and this was conveyed through the algorithm of multiple search sites. Through a tweet, the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, commented that the "Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup." Adding on to it, he wrote that it was like the entire world was searching about just one thing - FIFA.

Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

A fair share of this enthusiasm was blaring through India, which, even though has not participated in the FIFA World Cup yet, has football fans decking up in their best to support their adopted nations for the course of the month-long game. Among them, Kerala and West Bengal took the trophy for going berserk with the celebrations. Both the states, known for their football fanaticism, erupted in celebrations as Messi kissed the trophy and lifted it for Argentina. Men, women, children, old and young, all of them were on the streets dancing, blowing loud horns, bursting crackers, and marking the victory.



"Vamos Vamos Argentina"

Lakhs of Malayalees across Kerala were seen crowding the streets by chanting either "Vamos Vamos!" or "Messi!" after the team's win against France in the 2022 World Cup final on December 18. Be it the capital city of Trivandrum, the port city of Kochi, or the northern end of Malappuram; fans were donning the Argentina jersey and screaming that "Argentina created history!" A report quoted the cheering fans saying, "We said we (Argentina) will win." Few others said all the players could come by, but Messi would finally walk away with the trophy. Most of them were too excited even to respond and were filling the air with celebrations.

Kerala's love for the sport has been known and celebrated even by international stars. Earlier this month, Brazilian star Neymar penned a thank you note to Kerala after his giant cut-out was installed in Kerala's Pullavoor river in Kozhikode district. The Kerala cut-out wars had also caught the attention of the World Cup, which tweeted in high regard for the state and its support. Just like Pullavoor, these cut-outs and banners have become a common sight across the state, and earlier, a bunch of fans installed them on the coral reefs 100 feet deep near Kavaratti Island ahead of the FIFA finals.

An article by the New Indian Express reported that a group of Argentina fans from the coastal village of Chellanam would receive a World Cup ball signed by Messi himself. A video made by the fans as a tribute to Messi earned international attention and was voted the best video in a worldwide contest conducted by the footballer's official website. Joining the voices of celebrations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated the team through a Facebook post.

Bidhanagar - A Sight To Remember

Sights of public screenings, cut-outs, and large public displays of affection for the footballers are barely surprising to anyone following Kerala and West Bengal's tryst with World Cups. Kolkata had geared up to support their favourite teams, and the voices of Argentina fans blared louder than others as they swarmed at the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar to watch the World Cup final.

According to a report by The Print, This was just one of the giant screens installed across the city. Right from the start, West Bengal and their celebrations were documented, as streets donned paintings of players and fans branded the jerseys of their favourites. Everyone had come together for the World Cup, and displays of love were seen right across the corners. One notable gesture was that of a Kolkata tea stall owner who went viral on social media to offer free tea to Argentina supporters. 'Aaj cha free for Argentina. By Kalu di', read a placard in her tea stall.

Appreciations Pour In From All Corners

One place that witnessed the madness of the win was Twitter and other social media platforms. Indian football player Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter and wrote, "Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot."

This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the team and said it would be remembered as one of the most thrilling matches.

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022

Sportspeople Sachin Tendulkar, Viensh Phogat, Shubman Gill, Yuvraj Singh, and Heena Sidhu were among the others who celebrated the win and expressed their support even to France, who played with determination until the very end.



Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

What a Game! #FIFAWorldCup 3-3 #nailbiting It was not just Argentina vs. France, it was Messi vs. Mbappe. Messi🐐- took the WC home, kept the pressure going. what a way to end such a spectacular journey. Flawless Mbappe took the show away with his grit and determination #Hattrick pic.twitter.com/nN02WCYtOR — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) December 19, 2022

The GREATEST of all time Leo Messi

SIIIIIIUUUUUUU pic.twitter.com/HMgu6Kl085 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) December 18, 2022

The enthusiasm was loud and clear, and it would last a little longer with Messi denying retirement rumours after having lifted the World Championship. This news, along with Argentina's win after 36 years, has football fans eagerly awaiting more such thrilling matches to come.

