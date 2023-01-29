Kerala Startup Mission Ranked Among World's Top Five Business Incubators

A World Benchmark Study named Kerala Startup Mission as one of the top five business incubators in the world, which is a significant boost for the startup environment in the state.

The report, done by UBI Global, an innovation intelligence firm with headquarters in Sweden, recognises the top initiatives worldwide and discusses best practices for creating a strong startup ecosystem. Over 1,800 organisations were evaluated for the sixth edition of the survey.

Kerala CM Credits Government's Policies For Win

According to a representative of Startup Mission, the letter simply acknowledges the state's involvement in the top 5 list; its actual ranking will not be revealed until June. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on Facebook, "This achievement is the result of the Left government’s policy to ensure a favourable environment for startups", reported The New Indian Express.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Facebook, “The recognition by World Benchmark Study will help bring in more investments in Kerala’s startup sector.” In his Republic Day speech, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan praised KSUM for its outstanding contribution to Kerala's development of the best startup environment in the world.

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said, "Finding a place among the top five business incubators of the world is a big recognition for KSUM’s efforts in creating a robust ecosystem and for its various incubation programmes."

Initiatives of KSUM

This historic global recognition has been made possible by the company's cutting-edge initiatives, including the virtual incubation programme "Fail Fast or Succeed" (FFS). The initiative Fail Fast or Succeed (FFS 2) aims to introduce and innovate technology startup goods.

In FFS 2, the second stage of the programme, companies will receive mentoring, pitch coaching, boot camps, market access, connections to investors and the government, peer learning sessions, legal support, and tools to help them create their products.

Moreover, the physical incubation support offered for startup companies at different phases, and the structured funding mechanism for startups are also a few other reasons that have led to KSUM's success. The state's central organisation for entrepreneurial development and incubation operations is KSUM.

