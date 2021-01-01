Kerala Shop Forced To Remove 'Halal' Food Information By Hindu Unit

A bakery at Kurumassery in Kerala's Ernakulam district was issued a notice by the Hindu Aikya Vedi (Hindu Unit Front), to remove the notification about the availability of 'halal' food, alleging that it amounted to discrimination of food based on religion.

The bakery 'Mody', opened a month ago at Kurumassery's Parakkadavu block, was ssued a notice by the organisation on December 28.

The notice, signed by the president and secretary of the organisation, Arun Aravind, and Dhanesh Prabhakaran, stated that the sticker publicising 'halal' food is equivalent to untouchability and criminal, The Hindu reported.

"The sticker should be removed within seven days of the notice, and such discriminatory descriptions should be avoided from future advertisements. If failed to do so, the organisation will be forced to boycott the shop and launch protests," it read.

The bakery immediately removed the sticker on receiving the notice.

It all began when Aravind and other unit members visited the shop and asked for non-halal food. They have informed the shop primarily sold bakery items and only served Al-fam and Shawarma, two chicken-based snacks, that fall under the category of 'halal.' To this, Aravind said the notification is not needed, as those who need it would ask for it.

The unit later issued a notice to the bakery asking for removing the sticker mentioning the availability of a certain kind of food.

"The panchayat does not have enough members of the community to warrant publicising 'halal' food. Those who need it will ask, and there is no need for such a notification," Aravind was quoted as saying. He also denied threatening the bakery owner to remove the sticker.

A source at the shop told the media that the availability of 'halal' food was one of their attractions. The bakery did not cater to residents alone but passers-by as well, he said.

The Panchayat president T. V. Pratheesh from the Left Democratic Front said the incident had not been brought to their notice earlier. He called the Hindu organisation's demand to remove the sticker 'unacceptable' and assured looking further into the matter.

Also Read: Indore: No COVID Case In 7 Months, Civilians Who Earlier Attacked Docs Now Honor Them