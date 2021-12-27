All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala Ranked Best State In India On Health Parameters, UP Worst: Niti Aayog Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala Ranked Best State In India On Health Parameters, UP Worst: Niti Aayog Report

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  27 Dec 2021 10:40 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The entire report has been put together in association with the ministry of health and family welfare, which also received technical assistance from the World Bank.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

As per the fourth health index launched by Niti Aayog, Kerala has once again emerged as the best-ranking state in the country in terms of overall health performance among all the larger states. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the worst state in India for its overall health performance.

According to reports in The Times Of India, the fourth round of the health index had taken into consideration the period 2019-20 (reference year).

Furthermore, the index report by the government think-tank revealed that Tamil Nadu and Telangana have secured the second and third best performers on health parameters, respectively.

A Through Look Into The Rankings

The Niti Aayog report ranked Uttar Pradesh at the peak on the grounds of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change to the reference year (2019-20) from the base year (2018-19).

Among all the other smaller states in the country, Mizoram has emerged as the best performer in all over performance as well as incremental performance. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Union Territories (UTs), Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir secured a spot among the bottom UTs when it comes to overall performance but were one of the leading performers in terms of incremental performance.

Furthermore, the above-mentioned report has been put together in association with the ministry of health and family welfare, which also received technical assistance from the World Bank.

Also Read: 'Will Poor People Like Us Ever Be Heard?' Questions Parents Of Kathua Rape-Murder Victim After Two Convicts Get Bail

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
NITI Aayog 
Uttar Pradesh 
Kerala 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X