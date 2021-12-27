Kerala Ranked Best State In India On Health Parameters, UP Worst: Niti Aayog Report

As per the fourth health index launched by Niti Aayog, Kerala has once again emerged as the best-ranking state in the country in terms of overall health performance among all the larger states. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has been ranked the worst state in India for its overall health performance.

According to reports in The Times Of India, the fourth round of the health index had taken into consideration the period 2019-20 (reference year).

Furthermore, the index report by the government think-tank revealed that Tamil Nadu and Telangana have secured the second and third best performers on health parameters, respectively.

A Through Look Into The Rankings

The Niti Aayog report ranked Uttar Pradesh at the peak on the grounds of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change to the reference year (2019-20) from the base year (2018-19).

Among all the other smaller states in the country, Mizoram has emerged as the best performer in all over performance as well as incremental performance. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Union Territories (UTs), Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir secured a spot among the bottom UTs when it comes to overall performance but were one of the leading performers in terms of incremental performance.

Furthermore, the above-mentioned report has been put together in association with the ministry of health and family welfare, which also received technical assistance from the World Bank.

