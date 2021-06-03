Kerala Best Performing State In NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Index, Bihar At Bottom

Kerala continued to be in the top position in the third edition of India's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2020-21 Index launched by NITI Aayog, while Bihar was featured at the bottom of the index.

Himachal Pradesh stood at the second position, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa among the top five.

Kerala scored 75 out of 100, while Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu scored 74 each. Andhra Pradesh was among the top five with 72 points. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam were the worst-performing states this year, with 52, 56, and 57 points respectively.

Among the UTs, Chandigarh remained the top-performing, followed by Delhi, Lakshadweep among the top three, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu at the bottom.

In terms of improvement in scores (from 2019 to 2020-21), Mizoram, Haryana, and Uttarakhand ranked top, with an increase of 12, 10, and 8 points, respectively.

The government think tank released the index on Thursday, June 3, evaluating the progress of the states and the Union Territories on social, environmental, and economic factors.

Report stated that India's overall score in the sustainable development goals also improved by six points, from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2021. Improvement across clean water and sanitation (Goal 6) and affordable and clean energy (Goal 7) were primary factors for the increase.

The index is annually released by the government and is developed in collaboration with the United Nations. The current edition covers 17 goals, 70 targets, and 115 indicators, while the last covered 17 goals, 54 targets and 100 indicators. The first edition (2018-2019) covered 13 goals, 39 targets, and 62 indicators.

"Our effort of monitoring SDGs through the SDG India Index and Dashboard continues to be widely noticed and applauded around the world. It remains a rare data-driven initiative to rank our states and union territories by computing a composite index on the SDGs," Hindustan Times quoted think tank vice-chairperson, Rajiv Kumar.

