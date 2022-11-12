Kerala Launches 'Goal Project' To Provide Basic Football Training To Over 5 Lakh Students

As an extension of the "One Million Goal" project that aimed to provide basic football training to children, the Kerala government has launched the "Goal Project" to bring in over five lakh students to offer them football training. The project was brought about ahead of the World Cup 2022 craze and has been received well by students and sports enthusiasts.

Under the initiative, many associations, coaches and football celebrities have come about to provide training sessions. The program is expected to develop further into advanced training sessions for interested and capable students.

Setting Goal For 5 Lakh Students

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman inaugurated the "Goal project" on November 11 at the Kadayirippu Higher Secondary School. Initiated with the idea of providing basic football training to students, they would bring in five lakh students from across the state and train them for about ten days. Around 1,000 training centres have been established in Kerala for this purpose.

According to a report by the NDTV, the special programme is being conducted with the support of the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Sports Council. The initial phase of the project suggested enrolling one lakh students, who would be trained by Santosh Trophy players of the state. After the training sessions, 100 students who excel in the basic training will be provided international-level training by foreign coaches.

Encouraging Students Into The Sport

Speaking about the initiative, football team Kerala Blasters player Mohammed Sahal stated, "This project was essential for the growth of football in the state."

Football as a sport has been promoted actively in the state, and a multitude of measures have been brought about over the years to gravitate students into the sport.

Encouraging students further during the event was the renowned football coach Rufus D'souza, who continues to train players even at the age of 90. Along with him, others who attended the event included Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin, Sports Council president Mercikuttan, former Indian player PP Thobiyas and so on.

Also Read: Football Fever: Recollecting Kerala's Craze For The Sport Amidst Cut-Out Wars & World Cup Debates