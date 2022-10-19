Kerala Engineering Students Bags International Award For Safety For Innovative Electric Car 'Vandy'

An electric car designed by the engineering students of Government Engineering College Barton Hill of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has bagged an award and an honourable mention at the International Energy Efficiency Competition at Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) 2022. It was recently held at the Pertamina Mandalika circuit in Indonesia.

The electric car named 'Vandy' was designed by Pravega, a team of 19 students from the mechanical stream of the college under the mentorship of Acsia Technologies; it emerged as the best from multiple entries worldwide.

According to an official statement, 'Vandy' won the 'International Award for Safety' from Dupont and an Honorable Mention for the International Award for Technical Innovation during the event.



Kalyani S Kumar, the Prabega team leader, stated, "It's truly an accomplishment for us. This project offered us a unique opportunity to utilize and widen our engineering skills to create something which is sustainable and environmentally friendly. Our gratitude goes out to everyone who supported us, especially to Acsia Technologies for their invaluable mentorship as we embarked on this mission."

Vandy: The Innovative Electric Car

It took Pravega almost ten months to finish the prototype electric car that garnered much attention from the panel. The vehicle weighs around 80 kilograms, with a top speed of 27 kilometres per hour, reported The Mint.

The electric car design was based on the biomimicry of Tiger Sharks, renowned for eating plastic and other such waste in the sea. The body streamlines trace the form of a tiger shark and are also made from recycled-biodegradable PLA, 3D printed and collected in a closely strengthened structure format. In contrast, the underbody is made from a composite that consists of recycled cloth and glass fibre.

As per details, the electric drivetrain features an innovative battery thermal management system that the team developed using the PCM 1-Tetradecanol. This research paper has been published in the journal of Sustainable Energy Technologies and Assessments by team Prevega.

