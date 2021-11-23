All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Battling Pandemic! Kerala Witnesses Steep Fall In Births

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Battling Pandemic! Kerala Witnesses Steep Fall In Births

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  23 Nov 2021 1:01 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala saw a drop in the birth rate from 4.53 lakh in 2020, to 2.17 lakh till September 30, 2021. February saw the least number of births, whereas June saw the most with over 32,000 births.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kerala has battled the worst and the most of the COVID-19 pandemic. In work from home setup, when lakhs of expatriates returned to the state, it witnessed a steep rise in the number of births in the first nine months of the pandemic year, the official data from the Chief Registrar of births and deaths mentioned. The state had registered 4.80 lakh births in 2019, followed by 4.53 lakh in 2020, and then, the tally drastically fell to 2.17 lakh as of September 2021.

Significant Impact On The State's Demography

The Indian Express reported that the state witnessed the slowest birth rate in 2021, ranging from as low as 27,534 in February to the highest at 32,969 in June. The following months of July, August and September saw an average of 10,000 births. In September, the Chief Registrar's data registered 12,227 births. Sources mentioned that the state is set to witness the lowest year-on-year fall in childbirth in the last decade at this pace. The sharp fall would have a significant impact on the demography of the state for years to come.

2021 Recorded Declining Birth Rate

In 2010, Kerala witnessed 5.46 lakh births, followed by 5.60 lakh births in the next year. However, since 2011, the number of births has consistently declined, barring a slight jump in 2016 and 2017. Over the years, Kerala has observed a cent per cent registration in births across rural and urban areas. Over 98 per cent of deliveries were institutional deliveries. Moreover, in 2019, over 87 per cent of births were registered within three weeks of the delivery. Data from the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) show that 14.63 lakh expatriates, mainly from the middle-east flew into Kerala in the 13 months beginning May 2020.

Also Read: Galwan Clash Hero Colonel Santosh Babu Receives Mahavir Chakra Posthumously

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Birth rate 
Kerala 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X