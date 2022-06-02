Kashmiri Pandits Employed Under J&K Govt To Be Shifted To Safer Places In Valley By June 6

In the wake of recent targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits employed in the valley, the J&K administration has decided to shift them to safer locations.

Pandits employed under the PM Package and other minority members of the Hindu community, who are posted in far-flung areas of the Union Territory, will be shifted to district/ tehsil headquarters within the valley by June 6.

Dedicated Cell For Resolving Grievances

In addition, a dedicated cell in the General Administration Department has been set up for attending to and resolving grievances related to minorities in Kashmir. Members of these communities facing any difficulty can contact the Cell, J&K Department of Information and Public Relations informed.



"They can register their complaints on jk.minoritycell@gmail.com or call 0194-2506111 and 0194-2506112 from 10 am to 5.30 pm," an administration spokesman said.

An estimated 6,000 Hindu beneficiaries of the PM's job scheme posted in Kashmir, as well as Jammu-based minority employees posted in the militancy-hit valley, will get fresh posting orders in less than a week, The New Indian Express reported.



The process will ensure that no Pandit or any other member of the minorities is posted in far off, remote or isolated places.



As per official sources, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security meeting earlier this week to discuss the targeted killings of seven persons last month, including a Kashmiri Pandit, a Hindu teacher and three policemen.



With elections in Jammu and Kashmir around the corner, it would be naive to expect the frequency of such attacks to come down anytime soon. Kashmiri Pandit beneficiaries of the PM's job scheme in Kashmir and employees from the minority communities from Jammu posted in the valley are particularly vulnerable to the terror attacks.

Security To Be Beefed Up

The security apparatus around all transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandit employees in the valley will be beefed up. Additional security personnel will be deployed for day and night patrolling in these areas.



Meanwhile, terrorists shot at and injured a civilian in Shopian on June 1.



Union home minister Amit Shah will convene a meet on June 3 to discuss J&K security, the second such exercise in less than two weeks in the wake of targeted terror attacks in the valley.

