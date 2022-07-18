All section
22-Yr-Old Horseman Dies In Kashmir While Try To Save Amarnath Pilgrim From Falling Off A Cliff

Image Credit: News18

The Logical Indian Crew

22-Yr-Old Horseman Dies In Kashmir While Try To Save Amarnath Pilgrim From Falling Off A Cliff

Jammu and Kashmir,  18 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Identified as Imtiyaz Khan, the deceased horseman was known for his hospitable and helpful nature. Imtiyaz, walking with his horse, rushed to alert the pilgrim who was about to fall off the saddle while sleeping.

A 22-year-old horseman in south Kashmir's Pahalgam area fell off a cliff while saving an Amarnath Yatra pilgrim. Identified as Imtiyaz Khan, the deceased horseman was known for his hospitable and helpful nature. Imtiyaz, walking with his horse, rushed to alert the pilgrim who was about to fall off the saddle while sleeping.

Trying to wake him up, Imtiyaz lost his balance and fell down the cliff, said Nazir Ahmad Khan, Imtiyaz's maternal uncle. He fell 300 feet down. The Mountaineer Rescue Team (MRT) retrieved the body of the young horseman with great difficulty, reports News18.

Ram Singh headed MRT and said his boys retrieved him from the aperture by sending men down on ropes. Khan's death has left his family in utmost loss and despair.

Lone Bread Earner

Nazir says Khan was the sole bread earner of his family and supported his wife, eight-month-old infant, his parents, and four siblings. His father is partially blind and cannot do hard labour, and his three sisters are yet to be married.

Now, the family has hope from the government if they can come up with some compensation. Like Khan, many local heroes put their lives on the line to save non-local guests. Shakeel Ahmad died while rescuing a drowning tourist in Tarsar lake near Pahalgam by diving into a roaring stream.

In 2019, Rouf Ahmad Dar, a 32-year-old rafting guide, gave his life to save a group of people from drowning in the gushing waters of Lidder at Pahalgam. Likewise, 55-year-old Shikarawala Ghulam Mohammad Gurroo died saving a group of tourists from drowning in Jhelum in 2016.

Also Read: Did Indian Economy Fall From 3rd Largest In 2011 To 164th In 2021? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

