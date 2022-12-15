All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Safety At Feet! Karnataka Student Develops GPS-Equipped Anti-Rape Footwear That Electrocutes Attacker

Image Credits: Unsplash, Pexels (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Safety At Feet! Karnataka Student Develops GPS-Equipped Anti-Rape Footwear That Electrocutes Attacker

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Karnataka,  15 Dec 2022 12:00 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Vijaylakshmi Biradar, 15, a student at SRN Mehta School, began working on the 'smart footwear' when she was in Class 7. The innovation has earned several accolades, including a silver award at the India International Innovation & Invention Expo (INEX) 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amidst rising cases of violence and abuse against women, a student from Karnataka's Kalaburagi has come up with a solution and given a sense of safety to many young girls with her unique invention. Vijaylakshmi Biradar, a tenth-grade student at SRN Mehta School is credited with creating a device to protect female students from rape. She has developed an 'anti-rape footwear' that will ensure sexual predators do not misbehave.

Footwear Connects To App On Phone

The student explained that one footwear is equipped with batteries allowing electricity to pass through it. If a woman kicks the perpetrator during the assault, the footwear will electrocute the sexual predator. What appears as regular footwear is actually armed to render a person injured, allowing the victim to escape the attack. Additionally, the battery is charged while you walk using a technology that transforms chemical energy into electrical energy.

Vijaylakshmi revealed that the other footwear includes a GPS tag that will alert the girl's emergency contact, informing them that she is in danger. It will also send them the victim's current location. The footwear, at the press of the emergency button, will connect to an app on the woman's phone, which will then send the live location and alerts to the concerned contact.

Winner Of Several Accolades

Her passion for improving women's lives in the country led the 15-year-old girl to begin working on this project in 2018 when she was in Class 7. Her invention recently won a silver award at the India International Innovation & Invention Expo (INEX) 2022, held in Goa. The event aims to boost innovative spirit and promote startups. This 'smart footwear for women' was also selected for International Science Expo 2023.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 65,025 rape cases were reported in India in 2021, with the accused known to the victims in 96.8 per cent of the cases. As per Indian Express, rape cases have increased by 6 per cent in 2022, while cases of molestation and assault on women have increased by per cent.

Also Read: Bihar: Accused Of Raping Minor Punished With 5 Sit Ups, Police Files FIR Suo Moto After Video Goes Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Karnataka 
Anti-Rape Footwear 
GPS 
Electrocute 
Women 
Safety 

Must Reads

'Homeless But With An iPhone': India's Youngest Climate Activist Tweets About Living Conditions, Faces Backlash From Netizens
YouthNet Launches 'Startup Incubation Programme' For PwDs In Nagaland, Aims To Curate Inclusive Initiatives
Safety At Feet! Karnataka Student Develops GPS-Equipped Anti-Rape Footwear That Electrocutes Attacker
Cervavac: India's Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer For Girls Aged 9 to 14 To Roll Out Next Year
Similar Posts
Homeless But With An iPhone: Indias Youngest Climate Activist Tweets About Living Conditions, Faces Backlash From Netizens
Trending

'Homeless But With An iPhone': India's Youngest Climate Activist Tweets About Living Conditions,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Cop Saves Day! Woman Officer Administers CPR To Elderly Who Collapsed On Road
Trending

Cop Saves Day! Woman Officer Administers CPR To Elderly Who Collapsed On Road

The Logical Indian Crew
Telanganas Tandur Redgram Among 9 Products From Across India Get GI Tag, Kerala With 5 Items Tops Table
Trending

Telangana's Tandur Redgram Among 9 Products From Across India Get GI Tag, Kerala With 5 Items Tops...

The Logical Indian Crew
IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops i-Ghat That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It
Trending

IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops 'i-Ghat' That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About...

The Logical Indian Crew
Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihars Liquor Ban
Trending

Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihar's...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X