Safety At Feet! Karnataka Student Develops GPS-Equipped Anti-Rape Footwear That Electrocutes Attacker

Amidst rising cases of violence and abuse against women, a student from Karnataka's Kalaburagi has come up with a solution and given a sense of safety to many young girls with her unique invention. Vijaylakshmi Biradar, a tenth-grade student at SRN Mehta School is credited with creating a device to protect female students from rape. She has developed an 'anti-rape footwear' that will ensure sexual predators do not misbehave.

Footwear Connects To App On Phone

The student explained that one footwear is equipped with batteries allowing electricity to pass through it. If a woman kicks the perpetrator during the assault, the footwear will electrocute the sexual predator. What appears as regular footwear is actually armed to render a person injured, allowing the victim to escape the attack. Additionally, the battery is charged while you walk using a technology that transforms chemical energy into electrical energy.

Vijaylakshmi revealed that the other footwear includes a GPS tag that will alert the girl's emergency contact, informing them that she is in danger. It will also send them the victim's current location. The footwear, at the press of the emergency button, will connect to an app on the woman's phone, which will then send the live location and alerts to the concerned contact.

Winner Of Several Accolades

Her passion for improving women's lives in the country led the 15-year-old girl to begin working on this project in 2018 when she was in Class 7. Her invention recently won a silver award at the India International Innovation & Invention Expo (INEX) 2022, held in Goa. The event aims to boost innovative spirit and promote startups. This 'smart footwear for women' was also selected for International Science Expo 2023.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 65,025 rape cases were reported in India in 2021, with the accused known to the victims in 96.8 per cent of the cases. As per Indian Express, rape cases have increased by 6 per cent in 2022, while cases of molestation and assault on women have increased by per cent.

Also Read: Bihar: Accused Of Raping Minor Punished With 5 Sit Ups, Police Files FIR Suo Moto After Video Goes Viral