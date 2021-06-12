As COVID Cases Dip In Karnataka, Medical Oxygen Supply Reduced To Half

The second wave of the pandemic unfurled a tragedy that registered thousands of fatalities every day in light of scarce medical resources, equipment, and oxygen supplies. Presently, as coronavirus cases continue to decline in Karnataka, the allocation of medical oxygen has been lowered by 54 per cent to 552 metric tonnes (MT) per day from 1,200 MT.

Per-day usage of oxygen by the hospitals has also dropped by nearly 35 per cent, from an all-time high of about 830 MT per day to 529 MT in the last few days.

Earmarking 180 MT of medical oxygen for the Bengaluru region, the Nodal Officer for oxygen delivery in the state released a revised allotment of oxygen supply at 552 MT per day on June 9, according to The Indin Express.

Karnataka required 830 MT of oxygen per day during the height of the crisis in May, with Bengaluru alone accounting for 285 MT.

After the Karnataka High Court intervened, the state was allowed 1,200 MT of oxygen supply as instances escalated severely. However, it could only attain roughly 850 MT per day from inside the state's suppliers.

Before the High Court's intervention, the state government had allotted 765 MT of oxygen to hospitals, including 252 MT set aside for Bengaluru.

Before the increase in allocation of supplies, multiple fatalities were reported in hospitals in the Karnataka districts of Chamarajnagar, Kalaburagi, and Kolar between April 26 and May 7 owing to an alleged oxygen shortage.

Covid-19 instances have plummeted across the state in the previous two weeks, and as a result, demand for oxygenated beds has decreased as well. In Karnataka, the five-day rolling average of Covid 19 cases also fell from 40,000 in mid-May to 10,000 on June 9.

"We try to allocate oxygen based on the actual consumption and patient load," a state official. Officials claimed that the districts had a sufficient buffer store of oxygen.

