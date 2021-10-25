Karnataka Implements Anti-Razing Law To Prevent Demolition Of Religious Structures

The Karnataka government has passed the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act to protect the religious structures in public places from demolishing.

It was passed in the Assembly with the approval of Governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot and has now been published in the state's Gazette notification, Hindustan Times reported.

The decision was made to address several incidents of demolition that have been taking place in various parts of the state, including the recent one reported from Mysuru, where a temple in Nanjangud was demolished.

The incident had gathered a massive backlash from the citizens, who staged protests several times. The government hurriedly introduced the Religious Structures (Protection) Bill on October 19 and received Gehlot's assent.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force or any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or authority from the date of commencement of this Act, subject to the provisions of this Act, or the rules made there under the government shall protect the religious structures existing on the date of commencement of this Act," the new law reads.

The law would be subject to certain conditions. The protection will not be provided if any case relating to their removal is pending in any court. The Act also bars the construction of any religious structures in public places by the government or local authority without permission.

It is in the hands of the district administration for allowing any religious activities in these religious places, subject to custom, law, usage and other conditions.

The law protects the concerned officers and employees if any legal proceedings are initiated against them for anything done under the Act.

Also Read: India's Gas, Water, & Critical Infrastructure Vulnerable To Cyber Attacks: Study