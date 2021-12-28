Karnataka Falls Behind In Health Index Rankings: NITI Aayog Report

Despite claiming excellent health infrastructure in the State, the rankings released by NITI Aayog ranked Karnataka at 19th spot this year from 16th position in 2018-19. Among all South Indian states, Karnataka has shown the sharpest decline in health care. In the overall index, it slipped down to 9th position from 8th.

NITI Aayog has categorized Karnataka among 19 large states. The states are ranked on parameters, including neonatal mortality rate (NMR), the under-five mortality rate (U5MR), and full immunization coverage. The learnings from the previous three rounds of the Health Index were taken into account to develop the Health Index Round IV 2019-20. previous indicators were reviewed, and three new ones were added for larger states. These are Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), the proportion of pregnant women who received four or more Antenatal Care Checkups (ANC), and the level of registration of deaths, New Indian Express reported.



Key Points In The Report

The report says that the incremental change in 'Health Index Scores' from Base Year (2018-19) to reference year (2019-20) varied significantly among large states. A vast majority of the states recorded an improved performance. While Uttar Pradesh showed the largest increase in Index Scores (5.53 points), the largest decline was observed by Karnataka (-1.37 points). Karnataka ranked 19th (last) in the table led by Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Telangana.

The State recorded a -1.37 incremental decrease from base to reference year. The incremental performance also shows that Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, have seen no improvement, as per Bengaloremirror.

The report is an annual tool to assess the performance of states and UTs. It is a weighted composite index based on 24 indicators grouped under 'Health Outcomes', 'Governance and Information', and 'Key Inputs/Processes'.

