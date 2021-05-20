Karnataka Doctor Refuses To Mask Up In Supermarket, Booked

On Wednesday, May 19, the Mangaluru City Police filed a case against a doctor under the Epidemic Act 2020. He had refused to wear a mask inside a supermarket, reported India Today.

A video of the incident, which took place at Jimmy's Supermarket in Kadri on May 18, has gone viral. In it, the doctor, who has been identified as Srinivas Kakkalaya can be seen dismissing a request from a customer wearing a mask. He then starts placing his items on the billing counter when the store owner also requests him to put on his mask.

#Mangaluru Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya, a doctor and an expert on public health, refusing to wear a face mask at a supermarket despite the staff offering one. He argues that he has recovered from Covid and hence there is no need to wear mask @XpressBengaluru @santwana99 @skakkilaya pic.twitter.com/UHoIa6efip — vincent dsouza (@vinndz_TNIE) May 19, 2021

To prove his point, the doctor argues that he had recovered from COVID-19 and is therefore not putting anyone at risk. He also goes on to call the rule 'foolish'. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV of the supermarket.

"Despite repeated requests, the doctor refused to wear the mask and even questioned the government guidelines. In the pretext of that, the shopkeeper came to register a complaint at Mangalore East police station. We have taken up the case and are looking into it," the police said.

The owner lodged a complaint against the doctor seeking action against him. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association, Mangaluru branch, strongly condemned Dr Kakkilaya's actions, reported The New Indian Express.

