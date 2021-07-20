55-Yr-Old Karnataka Cop Shows Age is Just A Number, Writes SSLC Exams

Manjunath, a 55-year-old constable with the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police, on Monday, July 19, wrote his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams in the Kolar district.

The Times of India reported that the constable was one of the 320 students privately appearing for the exam. Due to retire in five years, his motivation to clear the exams was to make himself eligible for promotions.



Discontinued Studies To Join Service

Manjunath could only study till class 7 before joining the force. He had entered the service in 1993 but the department amended the eligibility criteria in 1996 and made it compulsory to pass class 10 to become eligible for promotions.

"I'm happy that for the remainder of my service, I'll be eligible for promotion as a head constable," he said, according to Hindustan Times.



55-Year-Old Sat With 15-Year-Olds To Write The Paper

Manjunath wrote the exam at the Kolar Junior College and showed no apprehensions about sitting with students much younger than him.

"Many eyebrows were raised when I entered the centre with a hall ticket in my hand and in my name. The invigilator was more surprised than anyone else as he himself was younger than me," he said, reported Hindustan Times.



Manjunath said that his son, who works as an animation consultant with an MNC in Bengaluru, and his friends, helped him prepare for the exams. He also received constant encouragement from his family. He thanked his family for the support and said that he wanted to clear the exams not just for the promotion but for his satisfaction.



If he clears the exams, he will be promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector.

