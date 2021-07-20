Trending

55-Yr-Old Karnataka Cop Shows Age is Just A Number, Writes SSLC Exams

Manjunath discontinued his studies to join the police service in 1993. However, following the department's rules to stand eligible for a promotion, he took the decision to appear for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   20 July 2021 6:42 AM GMT
Writer : Nishit Navin | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
55-Yr-Old Karnataka Cop Shows Age is Just A Number, Writes SSLC Exams

Image Credits: The Indian Express, The Times of India

Manjunath, a 55-year-old constable with the Bengaluru City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police, on Monday, July 19, wrote his Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams in the Kolar district.

The Times of India reported that the constable was one of the 320 students privately appearing for the exam. Due to retire in five years, his motivation to clear the exams was to make himself eligible for promotions.

Discontinued Studies To Join Service

Manjunath could only study till class 7 before joining the force. He had entered the service in 1993 but the department amended the eligibility criteria in 1996 and made it compulsory to pass class 10 to become eligible for promotions.

"I'm happy that for the remainder of my service, I'll be eligible for promotion as a head constable," he said, according to Hindustan Times.

55-Year-Old Sat With 15-Year-Olds To Write The Paper

Manjunath wrote the exam at the Kolar Junior College and showed no apprehensions about sitting with students much younger than him.

"Many eyebrows were raised when I entered the centre with a hall ticket in my hand and in my name. The invigilator was more surprised than anyone else as he himself was younger than me," he said, reported Hindustan Times.

Manjunath said that his son, who works as an animation consultant with an MNC in Bengaluru, and his friends, helped him prepare for the exams. He also received constant encouragement from his family. He thanked his family for the support and said that he wanted to clear the exams not just for the promotion but for his satisfaction.

If he clears the exams, he will be promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector.

Also Read: Simple Living, High Thinking: This Union Minister's Parents Still Choose To Work As Farm Labourer

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Nishit Navin

Nishit Navin

Remote Intern

I have lived in 7 cities across India. I completed my graduation with a triple major in English, Journalism, and animation. Currently, I am doing my master's in journalism from SIMC, Pune.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian