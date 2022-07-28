All section
Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked To Death, Sec144 Imposed After Protest Erupted

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Bassavraj Bommai, Imran Khan

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked To Death, Sec144 Imposed After Protest Erupted

Karnataka,  28 July 2022 6:34 AM GMT

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was heading to his home after closing his shop on Tuesday late evening when the unidentified assailants hacked him to death in Dakshina Kannada.

A Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker and district committee executive member, Praveen Nettaru, was hacked to death on Tuesday (July 26) late evening in Bellare, Dakshin Kannada. The assailants attacked the deceased when he was returning home after closing his shop 'Akshaya Poultry Farm'.

According to police officials, as soon as two unidentified people attacked Praveen, he tried to escape and ran but fell to the ground after a blow on his head. The residents informed the police after they saw Praveen wrapped in blood shades. The officials rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he was declared as dead after some time.

Investigation Underway

The murderers who came on a bike had a license number plate from Kerala, which remains to be investigated. The police officials said that various angles to this incident need to be investigated as the assailants came from the neighbourhood of Kerala.

The Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Rishikesh Bhagawan, said that we are conducting the investigation, but no breakthrough has been made in this case. The state government has also formed five special police teams to catch the miscreants.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavraj Bommai, along with several BJP top leaders, expressed condolences to the family and friends of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, reported Hindustan Times.

In a Tweet, the CM said, "The brutal killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti."

Why BJP Workers Against Their State Leadership?

After the unfortunate incident on Tuesday late evening, many BJP workers came to the streets to show their anger and agitation. In Puttur, the administration has imposed Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code. Security forces have been deployed in Bellare, Udupi and several other areas of Dakshin Kannada to ensure peace.

Many BJP workers said they were saddened by the death of their friend and disappointed by the top leadership. The members and post-holders of BJP Yuva Morcha have also started resigning after the incident. A party MLA said, "We are saddened and disappointed simultaneously. If the top leadership don't investigate this case at the extreme, we all will resign from the party."

Kanhaiya Lal Angle To Praveen's Murder?

There has been a stiff opposition and agitation against the remarks of Nupur Sharma over the Prophet across the country. In Rajasthan, a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two assailants over his post on social media platform supporting Nupur Sharma.

After the incident, Praveen Nettaru took to Facebook and shared a post in support of Kanhaiya Lal and Nupur Sharma. Following this, he started receiving threatful comments and anger-filled reactions. The assailants from Kerala who killed Praveen were alleged to be unhappy and angry over the post he pushed a month ago.

Also Read: Sports For Youngsters! Know How 'Bano Champion' Is Inculcating Sports Culture In Rural Rajasthan

