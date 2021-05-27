The Karnataka government on Wednesday set up a 13-member committee of medical experts, headed by noted cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty, to prepare a plan to handle the possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced the surgeon's name already on May 14, after the Karnataka High Court had asked the government to submit its plans to tackle the pandemic, reported The News Minute.

However, the panel set up by the government has drawn criticism from activists as there is an absence of women in it. Also, some have pointed out that it had just one public health expert or epidemiologist.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an oxygen plant in Mirzapur to ensure no patient dies due to shortage of oxygen, as a part of the state's preparation to tackle COVID-19 third wave.

The CM also took stock of the Integrated Covid Command Centre on collectorate premises and announced that the government will provide financial assistance to those who lost livelihood due to corona curfew and assured that it is prepared well to handle the third wave, reported The Times of India.

Maharashtra is also in full swing in preparing for the third wave. The chief minister Uddav Thakery said the state is looking into which demographics could be affected in a third wave — particularly children and teenagers who have mostly been spared by the previous two waves.

The state is speeding efforts to ensure there are adequate hospital beds, oxygen supply and intensive care units. It is also deciding on social guidelines such as the need for wearing multiple masks.

Also Read: Travellers, Migrants And Religious Gatherings Responsible For Virus Variant Behind Second Wave: ICMR Report