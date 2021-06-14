Trending

Karanataka: Mentally Unstable Man Beaten To Death By Cops; Eight Suspended

Roy D'Souza had run away from home on June 8 late at night. The cops found him wandering about, questioned him for not following lockdown rules and thrashed him.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   14 Jun 2021 1:26 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: News18, Lokmat

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Kodagu district, a mentally unstable man was reportedly beaten to death by policemen for violating lockdown norms last week.

A senior police officer informed that eight police personnel were suspended on Sunday, June 13.

The incident involving Roy D'Souza (50) took place on June 9 near Virajpet Town Police Station. He had run away from home on June 8 late at night. The cops found him wandering about, questioned him for not following lockdown rules and thrashed him, as reported by The Indian Express

The eight policemen were booked on a complaint by Roy's brother Robin D'Souza, said Inspector General of Police, Karnataka Southern Range, Praveen Madhukar Pawar.

In his complaint, Robin said that after the assault Roy collapsed and their mother was summoned to the police station. Roy was then rushed to a private hospital where he died on June 12.

Pawar added that the case is being handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as per the National Human Rights Commission guidelines.The police, meanwhile, said that Roy was beaten up after he threatened the personnel.

Increase In Violence Related Cases

The enforcement of COVID-related restrictions has dangerously increased police violence worldwide, according to a new briefing report published by the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).

Last year, a father-son duo died after allegedly being tortured by cops for violating lockdown norms in Sathankulam town in Tamil Nadu. The CBI in its chargesheet said that the duo was brutally tortured inside the police station. The incident had evoked much criticism.

