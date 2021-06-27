Kanpur Woman Dies In Traffic Hold-Up Due To President's Visit; Police Suspends Four

Vandana Mishra (50) — an ailing woman — died on her way to the hospital as she was stuck at a traffic stop due to the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind. The incident took place in Kanpur on Friday night. Following this, Kanpur Police suspended four police personnel on Saturday.

Long Wait For Traffic

The deceased was the Chairperson (of the women's wing) of the Indian Industries Association. Along with her family, she lived in Kidwai Nagar and was diagnosed with Covid-19 in May. Although she recovered, she was suffering from post-Covid complications. Since Friday evening, she was having trouble breathing and was being taken to a private hospital in Govind Nagar. However, her car was stopped at the Govindpuri bridge due to traffic.

The police said that apart from the train the president was travelling on, two more trains needed to pass through that juncture at a particular interval. So, the traffic could not be allowed to pass maintaining the security protocol. That traffic had become huge and could not be cleared on time.

Vandana's husband, Sharad Mishra, said they requested the police to let their car pass. But the police ignored their appeals. "We were allowed to go only after the traffic was opened. The doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The doctors claimed that her life could have been saved had she was been brought to the hospital in time (sic.)," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

What steps were taken?

In connection with this, Kanpur police suspended sub-inspector Sunil Kumar and three head constables.

On becoming aware of the incident, the President called Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun and district magistrate Alok Tiwari to the circuit house and expressed his agony. Arun also attended Vandana's cremation at Bhairon Ghat on Saturday afternoon to express condolences along with Tiwari.

Kanpur Police has asked Additional DCP (South) Basant Lal to investigate the case and submit the findings to the commissioner, said a statement on Saturday.

