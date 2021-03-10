UP: Day After Filing Gang-Rape Case, Girl's Father Dies In Road Accident In Kanpur

In a shocking incident, two days after a teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, her father was killed in a road accident on Wednesday, March 10.

The 13-year-old girl's father was hit by a truck and killed outside a hospital where she was undergoing a medical checkup, NDTV reported.

A case on charges of criminal intimidation and gangrape was registered by the police.

The father of the main accused in the gang-rape case, identified as Golu Yadav, works as a sub-inspector with UP Police in Kannauj district.

The girl's family alleged that they were being threatened by the accused and also said that the police was complicit in the crime.

"As soon as we filed the complaint, the elder brother of the main accused started threatening us. He also warned that his father is a sub-inspector," a family member said.



The teenage girl's father was killed in a road accident on Wednesday. "My son has been murdered... the police is complicit," the father of the man killed in the road accident said on Wednesday.

"While the medical examination was on, the father stepped out for a cup of tea," Kanpur police chief Preetinder Singh said. "At the time, we have learnt that he was involved in a truck accident. He was rushed to a Kanpur hospital, but he had died."



The police claim that they had acted immediately acted on the father's complaint.

The death of the girl's father sparked protests in the area as locals in large numbers blocked the Kanpur-Sagar Highway, demanding justice.



After much outrage, UP Police, in a tweet, ordered the police personnel to "carry out swift investigations" in both cases.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Dr Alok Tiwari, District Magistrate, Kanpur, said: "The government and the administration are with the survivor's family. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation. Both the cases will be investigated swiftly and no one will be spared. The guilty will face tough legal action. We are considering action under the National Security Act."

