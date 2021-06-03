Twin Bus Bomb Blasts In Kabul, Death Toll Reaches 12

Officials say the death toll from the two bombs that targeted two buses outside the Ahlolbait Mosque in the Sar-e-Karez neighborhood of PD3 in Kabul on Tuesday evening has escalated to ten.

The explosives also injured 12 other people, reported The Economic Times. All of the victims are civilians. 14 people were injured in two bus bombings earlier this week, added the reports.

The victims' relatives have blamed the government for failing to provide protection to the people, particularly in western Kabul, where previous assaults have taken hundreds of lives.

Meanwhile, security experts are alarmed by a sharp increase in the frequency of lethal strikes in Kabul. Analysts believe it's disturbing that the twin bombings aren't being claimed by any of the conflicting groups.

Ali Agha, 15, was one among the casualties, as he was on his way to a friend's wedding when an explosion near his car killed him.



"I fell on the ground when the explosion occurred," said Mahdi, an eyewitness.

"They cut our 14-year-old son into pieces. Is there any government? It is only a name. If there is a government, why is it not addressing the plight of the people?" asked Ali Agha's uncle.

"We (rescued) the children lying on the ground, all of the victims were civilians," said Sayed Noorullah Sadat, a resident in the area, reported ANI.



In recent months, roadside bombs, small magnetic devices hidden under cars, and other assaults have targeted Afghan security officers, judges, government officials, civil society activists, and journalists.



The Taliban is frequently blamed by the government for similar attacks, although the militant organization denies any participation.Since Washington announced intentions to remove all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11, violence has risen dramatically.

The Tuesday blasts came three weeks after a bomb strike outside a school in the same Kabul neighborhood. An official toll following the school assault put the number of deaths at 68, with the majority of them being pupils, although a top government official later indicated 80 had perished.

Despite efforts to reach peace, about 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in the first three months of 2021 amid combat between government troops and Taliban rebels, as per the latest updates by the United Nations.



