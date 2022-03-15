All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
International Kabaddi Star Sandeep Nangal Shot Dead At A Tournament In Punjab

Image Credits: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

International Kabaddi Star Sandeep Nangal Shot Dead At A Tournament In Punjab

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

28,  15 March 2022 11:56 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Police suspect eight to 10 bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player. Personal rivalry or professional jealousy could be the reason behind the murder.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Renowned international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead during an ongoing tournament match at Jalandhar's Mallian Khurd on Monday evening, March 14.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm when Sandeep came along with his team to participate in a match, which was supposed to start in the evening.

Reportedly, when the 28-year-old came out of the tournament site, four unidentified assailants opened fire on him, resulting in his on-spot death. Police suspect eight to 10 bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player as 10 empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot.

A teenage boy was also injured, whose condition is said to be stable.

Investigation Underway

Soon after the incident, SSP (Rural) Jalandhar Satinder Singh reached the spot. As per the police, personal rivalry or professional jealousy could be the reason behind the murder, The Indian Express reported.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. People could be seen running out of the ground when the bullet shots were fired. Sandeep was head of the Major Kabaddi League Federation and represented the United Kingdom team as captain in various Kabaddi World Cup tournaments.

He is survived by his parents, wife and two sons. He lived in the UK and would come to India every winter to participate in kabaddi tournaments.

As per The Indian Express sources, the Kabaddi sector said that there is a lot of money in the sport, with many gangsters also involved in it, who dictate players for which team they should play.

"A murder case against unidentified persons has been registered. People in the area are in a state of shock and panic after the incident," said Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Parminder Singh of Nakodar Sadar police station.

Also Read: World Consumer Rights Day: Here Are Some Common Problems Consumers Face In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kabaddi Star 
Sandeep Nangal 
Sandeep Nangal murder 
Kabaddi player murder 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X