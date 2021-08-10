Trending

Suspended Cop Brutally Murders Journalist With Screwdriver In Andhra Pradesh

The constable conspired to kill the local scribe who had exposed the former's corruption. This exposé had led to the cop's suspension.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   10 Aug 2021 6:45 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: India Today 

Accused constable (Left) and deceased journalist (Right)

A local reporter was allegedly stabbed to death by a suspended police constable in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Sunday night. The scribe had reportedly exposed the corruption of the police constable.

The incident took place in Nandyal and came to the limelight after eyewitnesses brought it to the notice of local police officials. The victim was identified as Keshav, who worked with a local channel, India Today reported.

The constable, Venkata Subbaiah, was suspended after Keshav had reported about the former's corruption within the police department. Police officials also believe that the constable stabbed the reporter with a screwdriver to take revenge.

As soon as the commuters alerted the police, they rushed to the crime spot but could not reach on time. Reportedly, Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Kumar Reddy personally supervised the movement of the deceased journalist's body from the crime spot to the nearby hospital.

Stabbed To Death By A Screwdriver

The suspended constable, along with his brother Nani, conspired to kill the local scribe who had exposed his corruption, leading to Subbaiah's suspension, Reddy said while speaking to media. He added that the journalist was called near a local dhaba by the duo and allegedly stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police has ordered an investigation into the matter and a case has been filed against suspended constable Subbaiah and his brother under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Two teams of police personnel have also been constituted to arrest the accused.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) ordered stringent action to be taken in the case. He also ensured the protection of journalists in Kurnool in the future.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

