Journalist Mandeep Punia Spoke To Farmers In Jail, Scribbled Notes On Legs For Report

Journalist Mandeep Punia, who was arrested by the Delhi Police last week at Singhu border, told NDTV that he did not stop working when he was in Tihar Jail. The freelance journalist who contributes to The Caravan was released by a local court on bail on Tuesday, February 2.

Punia said that he had spoken to farmers in the jail and would soon write a long-form report on it. The journalist said since he did not have a paper to write on, he scribbled notes on his legs.

Mandeep Punia says he has reporting notes from Tihar Jail. Thanks police for providing him the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/Vp7nvGeUSC — Garvit Garg (@garvitgarg15) February 3, 2021

Punia said: "I never thought I would be interviewed as I have always been on the other side of the camera. I do what is called slow journalism in India. My work involves writing ground reports from rural areas. I write long-form stories... since the government pressured me so much, I am in front of you".

#MandeepPunia Mandeep Punia speaks after being released from Tihar jail pic.twitter.com/NLoPN68FWi — Siddharth Setia (@ethicalsid) February 3, 2021

"My work is to write reports from ground zero. I got the chance to talk with the farmers lodged in the jail. I asked them why and how they were arrested... I have written journalistic notes on my legs so that I can file a report," Punia said.



A case under sections of laws related to "obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions", "assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty", and "voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty", has been filed against Punia.

The journalist's arrest had triggered protests both online and outside the Delhi Police headquarters demanding his release.

The opposition had also slammed the Centre for arresting Punia. "Those who fear the truth arrest, true journalists," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted.

On Wednesday, Punia took to Twitter saying that he should not have been arrested.



I have been given bail & I am thankful to the honorable court but i should not have been arrested in the first place.

Kappan should be free, allowed to do his job. I have been observing kisan movement from day 1 & was pained to see how it was maligned & attacked by the media.

(3) — Mandeep Punia (@mandeeppunia1) February 3, 2021





But journalism is not a balancing act, it is tough when the powers don't want people to know the truth. Powers know the truth. People need to be informed accurately. Am aware that journalism is not a glamorous thing. My colleagues in India and elsewhere have faced worse.

(2) — Mandeep Punia (@mandeeppunia1) February 3, 2021

Also Read: Farmers' Protest: Police Detain Journalist Mandeep Punia From Singhu Border For 'Misbehaving With SHO'

