'NTPC Responsible For Town Sinking': Joshimath Residents Protest Sluggish Pace Of Town-Saving Operations

A protest march against the allegedly poor progress of attempts to save the sinking town of Joshimath was attended by hundreds of affected individuals on Friday (January 27). In order to push for demands of long-term rehabilitation and compensation for impacted families, the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has issued the call for the gathering. The protest was called by the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti in an effort to lobby for the permanent rehabilitation of impacted families and financial compensation.

Locals Blame NTPC For Joshimath Sinking

As the protestors marched from the Tapovan taxi stand, crossed the main road, and gathered at the Ved Vedang stadium in Singhdhar ward, they chanted anti-government slogans.

The National Thermal Power Corporation's 520 MW Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project, according to locals, required the construction of a 12-km tunnel. This, they claim, caused Joshimath to sink further. Since the tunnel is over a kilometre down and not below Joshimath, the NTPC has rejected any connection between the project and the subsidence.

Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Kamal Raturi said "The urgency necessary to save Joshimath is still missing. Permanent rehabilitation and compensation on the lines of Badrinath and the scrapping of the NTPC project for good are some of the issues which remain unresolved", reported Business Insider.

Officials Respond To Concerns

Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary of Disaster Management, gave a media briefing on the relief works taking place in Joshimath. He stated that 863 homes have developed cracks while the water discharge in the JP colony area has decreased to 171 LPM.

According to him, approximately 250 households have been relocated to temporary relief centres, and Rs 3.36 crore has been dispersed among the afflicted people as short-term assistance. On the grounds of the horticulture department in Joshimath, model pre-fabricated shelter construction is still ongoing, according to Sinha, who added that it should be finished soon.

In the Chamoli district's Dhak village, land development work for prefabricated transition centres is also ongoing.

