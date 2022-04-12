All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Nobody Can Tell Us What And What Not To Eat, Argues JNU Student

Image Credit: Twitter/ Ashraf Social Activist

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Nobody Can Tell Us What And What Not To Eat', Argues JNU Student

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Delhi,  12 April 2022 12:12 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Two groups of students clashed on Sunday afternoon in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, allegedly over meat being served in the hostel canteen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Student groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed on Sunday over the serving of meat on the hostel premises. Nearly six students were injured in the violence at 3:30 PM in the Kaveri hostel. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members assaulted the mess secretary and stopped the staff from serving meat dishes in the hostel.

'Problem Started When They Started Telling What To Eat'

Madhurima Kundu, a student at JNU, told The Logical Indian that "ABVP students were doing their prayers on Sunday, which also happened to be Ram Navami. The problem happened when they chased away a meat supplier. In JNU, there is an option for the students to eat chicken in the hostel. Moreover, they instructed the mess manager that no non-veg would be served. The problem started when they started dictating what and what would not be served to students".

The mess committee members, who are all students selected from amongst the students, said that the menu for every month is decided at the beginning. They said that if anyone had a problem with the menu, they should have been notified earlier. After that, the ABVP members started pelting stones into a mess and hitting other people. Kundu told The Logical Indian that ABVP is now alleging that everyone in the hostel had consented to not eating meat. However, there was no general body meeting in the hostel, nor was any circular signed.

Threatening Students On Campus

After initially beating up a few people in the early evening on Sunday, when other students started visiting the mess and saw that there was no non-veg, they questioned the mess committee. The ABVP members started thrashing students. Kundu heard of the incident at 7:30 PM and reached the hostel shortly after. "They started kicking us on the legs and in areas where the camera would not capture them. They slapped on my face and then threatened and beat others up," Kundu narrated his ordeals.

The students tried to contact the JNU administration, which was unavailable. Initially, the administration said they were looking into the matter, but nobody came to see what had happened. The following day the University released a press release on the incident. Kundu said, "The political parties have their idea of promoting one culture for one India. However, there are Hindu Brahmins in several states that eat meat. Eating meat is less about religion and more about your food preferences, one's native place, and upbringing".

Also Read: Here's A Mumbai-Based NGO That Helps Children Fight Cancer With Proper Nutrition

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
JNU Violence 
Attack 
Students 
ABVP 
Ram Navami 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X