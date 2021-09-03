All section
JNU Approves Counter-Terrorism Course, Sparks Controversy From Some Sections Of Teachers, Students

Image Credits: The Times Of India

Delhi,  3 Sep 2021 1:51 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Jawaharlal Nehru University's executive council approved the counter-terrorism course on August 17, which will be taught to the Engineering department students from the monsoon semester starting in September.

Jawaharlal Nehru University's executive council approved the counter-terrorism course on August 17, which will be taught to the engineering department students from the monsoon semester starting in September.

The main objective behind the course is to know the challenges India faces in eliminating terrorism from its soil and how it impacts globally.

Three New Courses

The executive council of JNU approved three courses on August 17: 'Counter-Terrorism', asymmetric conflicts and strategies for cooperation among major powers, 'India's Emerging World View in the 21st Century', and 'Significance of Science and Technology in International Relations'. These courses are added, keeping in mind the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims for providing a holistic and multidisciplinary approach for students.

But the counter-terrorism course created a controversy in a particular section of teachers and students. They alleged that the course states that jihadi terrorism is the only kind of fundamentalist religious terrorism. The course also asserts that the Soviet Union and China were the state sponsors of terrorism and has played a crucial role in influencing the radical Islamic nations.

VC Calls It Pointless Controversy

According to the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, it is a needless controversy that has geared in few days. The course is absolutely up to the mark and designed keeping in mind the terror activities around the globe that are taking place and how India handles them very effectively

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday lauded the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for starting a course on counter-terrorism, days after the varsity courted controversy over the same, reported Live Mint.

This course will give a broad and essential knowledge to the students of the department of engineering.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The JNU Controversy And The Logical Indian's Opinion On The Issue

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Education 
Delhi 
Bijnor 

X