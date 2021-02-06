4G Mobile Internet Services To Be Restored Across J&K After 1.5 Years: Govt

High speed 4G internet services are being restored across Jammu and Kashmir after one and a half years, the government said on Friday, February 5.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

The official order issued by Principal Secretary to the J&K government, Shaleen Kabra said that the restrictions were being revoked "except to the extent that the pre-paid SIM cardholders shall be provided access to the Internet connectivity only after verification as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections".

The order asked the authorised officers to "ensure compliance…by the service providers forthwith".

Jammu and Kashmir was put under the world's longest-running internet shutdown in any democratic country, The Indian Express reported.

Mobile Internet services were suspended in the union territory on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre abrogated Article 370 and stripped the erstwhile state of its special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In August 2020, the centre told the Supreme Court that 4G internet services will be allowed on a trial basis in one district of Jammu and one of the Kashmir after Independence Day.



"Mobile internet services were throttled to stop the spread of misinformation and terrorists from abusing the networks," the administration said. The critics, however, slammed the government's move as the restrictions led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs and crores in losses to the economy.

