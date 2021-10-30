J&K To Rename Schools, Roads After Security Personnel Martyred In Area

All section
Image Credits: Wikipedia, The Indian Express

Jammu and Kashmir,  30 Oct 2021 6:25 AM GMT

About 76 educational institutions will be named after security personnel who were killed in the region, including SPOs and constables of the J&K Police, and eminent personalities.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration, on Friday, October 29, issued orders to rename several government schools and public infrastructure like roads and buildings after security personnel died while serving their duty in the area and eminent personalities hailing from the region.

Around 76 educational institutions will be named after Indian Army soldiers, CRPF, and police personnel who were killed in J&K, including SPOs and constables, and eminent personalities, The Indian Express reported.

Listing the names, the administration, in its order, said: "Sanction is hereby accorded to naming of infrastructure assets after the following martyrs/ eminent personalities…"

"As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified infrastructure will be renamed after those who lost the lives for the nation and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir," the release informed.

Schools To Be Renamed In All 10 Districts Of Jammu

The Jammu Divisional Commissioner's office has also written to all deputy commissioners of all the ten districts of the Jammu region, asking them to identify government schools in villages and municipal wards that can be renamed after the security personnel.

The decision was taken as a mark of tribute, to celebrate the country's 75 years of Independence.

Among the list, a government auditorium will also be renamed after singer Raj Begum, a Padma Shri awardee; three government colleges in Srinagar being named after Kashmiri novelist Akhtar Mohiuddin, playwright Moti Lal Kemmu and poet Moti Lal Saqi.

The Institute of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Kashmir Srinagar will be named after Sahitya Akademi Award winner Pran Kishore Kaul; the Government Women's College in Jammu will be named after Dogri poet Padma Sachdev.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that the initiative would serve as a morale booster for the security personnel fighting terrorism in the Union Territory.

"Students will learn about the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and the work and life of eminent personalities. It will also immortalise the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country," Singh said.

Also Read: This Mumbai-Based Social Enterprise Has Planted Over 9 Million Trees, Conserved Wildlife, Created Jobs For Tribals


