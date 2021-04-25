Blood Clotting Is A "Rare Side-Effect" of J&J Vaccine Says European Medicine Agency

On Tuesday, Europe's medicine regulator, the European Medicine Agency (EMA), said that blood clots could be listed as a 'very rare' side-effect of the Johnson & Johnson's vaccines for the Covid-19 virus. The effectiveness and the benefits of this single-shot vaccine outweighed the probability of the side effects. As nations throughout the world work hard to revive the economy and accelerate the vaccination process, the USA is to announce its decision on the use of the J&J vaccine in its country on Friday.

J&J Single Shot Vaccines Can Be Used



The European Medicine Agency (EMA) assessment came after the EU official assured on providing enough doses to vaccinate 70% of the adult population of entire Europe by Summer. Earlier, US regulators had suggested halting the vaccination process by J&J vaccines on account of the reported cases of blood clotting. After studying the isolated cases of blood clots, the EMA found a possible link as a result of which the clotting happened in people. The safety committee concluded that "a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information" for the J&J shot, reported

NDTV. Emer Cooke, the EMA Chief, told the reporters that the blood clotting was a very rare side-effect of the J&J vaccines, but even then, it is crucial for the doctors as well as the patients to look closely and identify any signs that might be of concern. In view of the conclusions derived by the EMA, Italy's health authorities said that the vaccine was "definitively safe" for use, but however, its usage should be prioritized for those above the age of 60. Before the administering of the vaccines were paused, the vaccination process started in the USA and South Africa with over seven million doses given out so far, as stated by AFP tally. The J&J vaccines were praised because these are single-shot vaccines and are remarkably easier to transport due to their flexibility to sustain value even in warmer temperatures.

Criticism Over Slow Roll Out



The EU has approved the J&J vaccines on March 3 and started to accept deliveries on April 19. The administering of the same has, however, not been executed yet. The European leaders are very much willing to start the speedy administering of the J&J shots as there has been criticism regarding the slow roll-out of the vaccination process in the European countries. EU's internal markets commissioner, Thierry Breton, told a French newspaper that the bloc was now set to cover over 70 per cent of its adult population by mid-July. Similarly, the Dutch government said that on Tuesday, it would end its Covid-19 curfew and allow cafes to serve outdoors during limited hours from April 28. Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a drive to get elderly residents vaccinated to avoid a lockdown in view of the degrading situation in the country.





