Jharkhand Tribal Girl Overcomes Life's Hurdles, Qualifies For World Wrestling Championship

Chanchala Kumari, a 14-year-old Tribal girl from Jharkhand, will represent India at the sub-junior World Wrestling Championship in Hungary, Budapest, between July 19 and 25. Chanchala, a cadet of the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society (JSSPS), is the first athlete from the state to qualify for the Championship.

"I will be the first from my family to go to any foreign country I am happy to represent my country in the global arena." Chanchala told Times of India.



She qualified for the competition after coming first in the trials held in New Delhi.



Chanchala Turned Financial Problem Into Opportunity

Chanchala's father, Narendra Nath Pahan, is a small-time farmer who also works as a plumber. He told The New Indian Express that he wanted Chanchala to continue her studies. But due to their financial struggles, she could not pursue higher studies.



She took her life struggle as a challenge and pursued a career in sports. She appeared for trials of JSSPS and qualified. The sport she was most interested in was wrestling, and she chose to pursue it.



Chanchala's coach Bablu Kumar said that her career got a new direction when the Sports Authority of India (SAI) spotted the young talent, and she was called up for the Indian Camp in October last year. She made the most of the opportunity and became the first athlete from the state to represent India in wrestling.



Kumar also appreciated JSSPS's efforts to keep the training going through online medium, even in the lockdown.



JSSPS is a joint venture between the Jharkhand government and Central Coalfield Limited to promote sports development and the growth of budding athletes in the state.



CCL took to Twitter to congratulate Chanchala. The tweet said, "CCL and Jharkhand Government have collaborated with the Sports Academy with the aim of finding and carving diamonds like Chanchala hidden in the soil of Jharkhand."

Chanchala will take part in the 40kg sub-junior category.



