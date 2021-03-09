Jharkhand Techie Invents Fuel-Less Hydraulic Bike That Can Clock 82 Kmph

Trending

Santosh Kumar Gupta, a Jharkhand techie, has designed a Hydraulic bike that does not require any fossil fuel nor any kind of charging as in the case of electric bikes.

Jharkhand   |   9 March 2021 10:44 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-03-09T16:16:21+05:30
Writer : Yamini | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Representational Image.

A Jharkhand techie has designed and patented a two-wheeler that runs on a Hydraulic system and can go as high as 82 kmph.

Santosh Kumar Gupta from Hazaribagh district has achieved success in developing a 'mutated bike' that neither requires any pollution emitting fossil fuel nor does one need to charge a battery as in the case of electric vehicles.

A hydraulic system is a drive technology where a fluid is used to transfer the energy from an electric motor to an actuator, such as a hydraulic cylinder. Simply put, force applied at one point is transmitted to another point using an incompressible fluid.

The chain of the conventional bicycle has been replaced with a hydraulic coil. This bicycle has three gears, which allow the rider to touch high speeds without pedalling much," Santosh told The Telegraph on Thursday.

In a normal bike, a rider pedals to rotate the chaining. The chain attached to the chainring then transfers the manual energy to the rear chainring, which then rotates the wheel. In a hydraulic bike, the manual power is directly transferred to the rear axle by means of the hydraulic drive or cylinder.

The bike a sophisticated version of the humble bicycle that is designed for youngsters and professionals who want a swift, efficient, and eco-friendly ride. Gupta claims that the bike can speed up to 82 km/hr. The bike comes with a price tag of ₹35,000.

After graduation in July 2011, Santosh decided to work on this project against taking up a job. It was his dream since his days as a student of DAV public school, Hazaribagh, to develop a bike without an engine and zero fuel consumption. Now, after a decade, he is finally reaping the fruits of his sheer determination to invent something that is not beneficial only for humans but to the whole of mankind.

