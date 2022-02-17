Jharkhand Police Takes Action Against 100 People For Spreading Fake Video

The Jharkhand State Police has taken legal action against 100 people to spread a 'fake video' on social media and link it to the recent killing of a boy who died during a communal clash between two communities in Jharkhand's Barhi. After investigation, the Police found that the video was made after joining two video clips, one from Uttar Pradesh and the second from Paraguay, the Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe informed.

The Police further clarified that the incident in Barhi had no link with the video circulated on social media platforms because the Barhi incident happened in the evening. In contrast, the incident in the video is of daytime.

Police Urged To Avoid Making Such Mistakes

The Police said, "We have taken legal action against over 100 people for making the video viral on various social media platforms, linking it to the incident at Barhi police station. That video is fake. An appeal is made to all to avoid making such fake videos viral so that there is no confusion among the people and communal harmony is maintained", The New Indian Express quoted.

What Happened On February 6?

On February 6, 2022, a 17-year-old boy named Rupesh Kumar Pandey died in a clash between two communities during the immersion of Saraswati Idol. The death of the teenager triggered communal tensions in the area. However, the administration claimed that he was killed due to personal enmity. Nonetheless, the Opposition members of BJP and the deceased's family are demanding a CBI probe in the incident.

Nonetheless, the action by the Jharkhand Police is commendable because fake news has given rise to several communal tensions across the country in the recent past. In such times, it is the responsibility of the administrative departments to keep a tab on the news being circulated on the internet.

Also Read: Adverse Teacher-Pupil Ratio Despite Increase In Availability Of Teachers: UNESCO Report