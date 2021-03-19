Jharkhand Govt To Form District-Level Committees To Tackle Mob Lynching Cases

The Jharkhand government has decided to constitute district-level committees to tackle rising cases of mob lynching in the state.

Jharkhand, the state which has been in the limelight after a 24-year-old Tabrez Ansari was lynched to death, has decided to strictly act against mob lynching, reported India Today.

Early this month, a 27-year-old Mubarak Khan was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of bike theft. In another instance, 40 daily wage labourers had thrashed a man identified as, Sachin Kumar Verma, on suspicion of vehicle theft in Ranchi.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had directed states to constitute a committee and appoint a nodal officer to look into instances of mob lynching.

A bench of the Jharkhand High Court had also questioned the state government over increasing incidents of mob lynching and sought a reply from Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM government. Responding to the court's concerns, the state government decided to take matters into its own hands.

A committee at the district level will be formed to monitor incidents of mob lynching and will be headed by the District Collector. The committee will ensure quality treatment to the victims and solve cases.

Jharkhand government is also mulling to bring a bill against mob lynching in the ongoing budget session for ratification.

Also Read: 32 Million Middle-Class Indians Pushed Towards Poverty In 2020: Report