All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand Lynching Episode: 13 Booked For Murder, Wife Alleges Police Presence

Image Credit: Live Hindustan, Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand Lynching Episode: 13 Booked For Murder, Wife Alleges Police Presence

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jharkhand,  6 Jan 2022 8:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A 34-year-old man was lynched to death and his body burnt for cutting a 'sacred tree'. The victim's wife alleged that the murder took place while the police were present at the spot, but nobody moved an inch to save her husband.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In Jharkhand's Simdega district, a 34-year-old Sanju Pradhan of Chaprideepa village was dragged out of his home by an angry mob after skipping the meeting; the villagers called to address the tree-felling issue. The group took Pradhan to the nearby Besrajara village, the venue for the discussion and lynched him to death near the market. The victim was accused of cutting trees where tribal customs considered sacred. After the lynching, his body was set on fire, and the charred remains could be collected only in the evening when the villagers allowed the Police in.

Wife Alleges Police Inaction

However, Pradhan's wife alleged that her husband was lynched and set on fire in the presence of the Police officials who maintained silence. Although she begged the officials to save her husband, she said that nobody moved an inch. Her statement contradicts the local Police version, in which the Kolebira Police Station Officer In-charge Rameshwar Bhagat had been told that they could reach the spot only after the lynching, The Indian Express reported. On the other hand, the Police has not yet responded to the fresh allegations, but senior officials said that the officers had reached the spot on time but were 'taken aback' by the angry mob.

500 People Involved, 13 Booked

The Police Station also alleged that the villagers had complained against Pradhan for cutting trees, and a meeting was held with the district's forest officials in July last year. Moreover, a gram sabha was held in which Pradhan was asked not to cut trees since the place was important as per the tribal customs. However, Pradhan continued to cut trees, which angered the villagers. There was a call for another meeting, but Pradhan did not show up for it. After that, the mob barged into his house and pulled him to Besrajara village. There were more than 500 people involved in the incident, and so far, only 13 people have been booked for murder.

Also Read: Half Of Global Missing Female Births Take Place In India: Study

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Jharkhand Lynching 
police 
Wife 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X