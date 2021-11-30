Jharkhand: Kashmiri Traders Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad'; 3 Detained

The Jharkhand Police on Sunday, November 28, detained three persons for allegedly forcing Kashmiri traders to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The team has registered an FIR against the accused and is on the lookout for the group's other members.

The incident was reported from Ranchi's Doranda on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by one of the sufferers, Rizwan Ahmad Wani, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, who has lived and sold winter clothing in Doranda for years, The Hindu reported.

According to the report, a group of 25 people had surrounded Wani and two of his friends near the Kabru bridge, forcing them to chant and beat them up on the head with rods. While he escaped from injuries because of the helmet, his friends were severely injured. Wani said the mob also destroyed his bike and looted their belongings.

Attacked Multiple Times

A video of the traders complaining was widely shared on social media.

One of the traders said that the group had picked up on them multiple times in the past and forced them to chant such slogans. A seller said the people made it difficult for them to reside in the area.

"Are we not Indians? They ask us always to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. You say Kashmir is the crown of India, and this is how you treat the people. Should we carve it on our foreheads?" the trader said.

कश्मीरी युवकों से 'जय श्री राम' के नारे लगवाने को लेकर मारपीट, पीड़ितों ने कहा- दीवाली के बाद पांचवीं बार हमला हुआ.



रांची में शॉल और गर्म कपड़े बेचने वाले कश्मीरियों के साथ मारपीट और गालीगलौज के आरोप में पुलिस ने 3 युवकों को हिरासत में लिया, आरोपियों ने सभी आरोपों से इंकार किया. pic.twitter.com/C8SovBwrMY — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) November 27, 2021

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Hemant Soren order stringent action against the culprits.

Also Read: Pregnant Woman Inoculated With HIV+ Blood In Bihar, Lab Technician Fired