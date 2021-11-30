All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand: Kashmiri Traders Forced To Chant Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad; 3 Detained

Credits: Twitter (Utkarsh Singh) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand: Kashmiri Traders Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad'; 3 Detained

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  30 Nov 2021 6:50 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

One of the traders said that the group had picked up on them multiple times in the past and forced them to chant such slogans. A seller said the people made it difficult for them to reside in the area.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jharkhand Police on Sunday, November 28, detained three persons for allegedly forcing Kashmiri traders to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The team has registered an FIR against the accused and is on the lookout for the group's other members.

The incident was reported from Ranchi's Doranda on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by one of the sufferers, Rizwan Ahmad Wani, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, who has lived and sold winter clothing in Doranda for years, The Hindu reported.

According to the report, a group of 25 people had surrounded Wani and two of his friends near the Kabru bridge, forcing them to chant and beat them up on the head with rods. While he escaped from injuries because of the helmet, his friends were severely injured. Wani said the mob also destroyed his bike and looted their belongings.

Attacked Multiple Times

A video of the traders complaining was widely shared on social media.

One of the traders said that the group had picked up on them multiple times in the past and forced them to chant such slogans. A seller said the people made it difficult for them to reside in the area.

"Are we not Indians? They ask us always to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'. You say Kashmir is the crown of India, and this is how you treat the people. Should we carve it on our foreheads?" the trader said.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Minister Hemant Soren order stringent action against the culprits.

Also Read: Pregnant Woman Inoculated With HIV+ Blood In Bihar, Lab Technician Fired

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Jharkhand 
Kashmiri Traders 
Assault 
Violence 
Ranchi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X