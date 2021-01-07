Jharkhand Cop Attempts To Molest Woman Constable On Pretext Of Sanctioning Leaves, Faces Suspension

Trending

According to the woman constable, she had been seeking to get her leaves sanctioned for the past two days. On Wednesday, the accused jemadar Shatrughan Singh called her to his room and attempted to molest her.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   7 Jan 2021 4:22 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: IndiaTV News

A Jharkhand cop has been suspended after he was caught trying to molest a woman constable on the pretext of sanctioning her leave. The incident occurred in Ranchi's Police Lines on Wednesday, January 6.

According to the woman constable, she had been seeking to get her leaves sanctioned for the past two days, India Today reported.

On Wednesday, the accused jemadar Shatrughan Singh called her to his room and attempted to molest her. Hearing her cries for help, other police officers rushed to the room and caught Singh.

In no time, Singh touched the woman constable's feet to apologise.

Reports also suggest that the accused jemadar was thrashed for his actions.

The incident was then reported to Senior Superintendent of Police (Ranchi) Surendra Jha who placed jemadar Shatrughan Singh under suspension.

