Battling Uneven Population! Japan Offers Families 1 Million Yen To Leave Tokyo, Relocate To Other Regions

Japan plans to increase financial aid to households that move outside of the capital city in order to counter the country's population decrease in other regions. Starting in the fiscal year 2023, eligible families in the Tokyo metropolitan region would be able to receive 1 million yen ($7,700 or ₹6,36,409.39) per child if they relocate to a low-income neighbourhood. This is a more than threefold increase over the existing 300,000 yen incentive.

Need For Financial Incentives

The financial incentives draw attention to the difficulties that Japan is experiencing as a result of its low birth rate and long life expectancy. Rural areas have experienced a dramatic decline in population as young people leave for chances in cities, leaving the communities with a smattering of vacant homes and struggling with declining tax revenue.

The significant grants are intended to encourage families with children up to the age of 18 to revitalise areas and relieve demand on public services and space in greater. Tokyo, the largest metropolis in the world with a population of about 35 million, reports Business Standard.

In an effort to draw residents to rural areas, Japan's national government initially launched the programme in 2019 that enables families that have resided in the central Tokyo metropolitan area for five years to apply for relocation assistance. A family with two children may qualify for up to 5 million yen if higher payments are taken into account. Some 1,184 households participated in the programme in 2021, up from 71 the year it originally started.

10,000 Individuals To Move Out Of Tokyo By 2027

In addition to a flat 1 million yen that families can receive for moving, there is also increased support for kids. A family with two kids who left the Tokyo area would be eligible for the help of 3 million yen under the new plan. Families can continue working remotely at their present employment, working at a nearby small or medium-sized business, or opening their own local business, which would enable them to seek additional financial aid.

According to Kyodo, the local municipalities would contribute half of the funding, and the federal government will provide the other half. By 2027, the government hopes 10,000 individuals will have relocated from Tokyo to rural areas.

Also Read: After Building Sustainable Practices Among 1000's Of Northeastern Farmers, 40- Yr-Old Receives Recognition