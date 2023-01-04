All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Battling Uneven Population! Japan Offers Families 1 Million Yen To Leave Tokyo, Relocate To Other Regions

Image Credits: Unsplash, Pexels (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Battling Uneven Population! Japan Offers Families 1 Million Yen To Leave Tokyo, Relocate To Other Regions

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Others/World,  4 Jan 2023 8:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Rural areas have experienced a dramatic decline in population as young people leave for chances in cities, leaving the communities with a smattering of vacant homes and struggling with declining tax revenue.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Japan plans to increase financial aid to households that move outside of the capital city in order to counter the country's population decrease in other regions. Starting in the fiscal year 2023, eligible families in the Tokyo metropolitan region would be able to receive 1 million yen ($7,700 or ₹6,36,409.39) per child if they relocate to a low-income neighbourhood. This is a more than threefold increase over the existing 300,000 yen incentive.

Need For Financial Incentives

The financial incentives draw attention to the difficulties that Japan is experiencing as a result of its low birth rate and long life expectancy. Rural areas have experienced a dramatic decline in population as young people leave for chances in cities, leaving the communities with a smattering of vacant homes and struggling with declining tax revenue.

The significant grants are intended to encourage families with children up to the age of 18 to revitalise areas and relieve demand on public services and space in greater. Tokyo, the largest metropolis in the world with a population of about 35 million, reports Business Standard.

In an effort to draw residents to rural areas, Japan's national government initially launched the programme in 2019 that enables families that have resided in the central Tokyo metropolitan area for five years to apply for relocation assistance. A family with two children may qualify for up to 5 million yen if higher payments are taken into account. Some 1,184 households participated in the programme in 2021, up from 71 the year it originally started.

10,000 Individuals To Move Out Of Tokyo By 2027

In addition to a flat 1 million yen that families can receive for moving, there is also increased support for kids. A family with two kids who left the Tokyo area would be eligible for the help of 3 million yen under the new plan. Families can continue working remotely at their present employment, working at a nearby small or medium-sized business, or opening their own local business, which would enable them to seek additional financial aid.

According to Kyodo, the local municipalities would contribute half of the funding, and the federal government will provide the other half. By 2027, the government hopes 10,000 individuals will have relocated from Tokyo to rural areas.

Also Read: After Building Sustainable Practices Among 1000's Of Northeastern Farmers, 40- Yr-Old Receives Recognition

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Uneven Population 
Japan 
Families 
1m Yen 
Tokyo 
Relocate 
Population 

Must Reads

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 19,744 Cr For National Green Hydrogen Mission, All You Need To Know
'French Oscars' Bars Nominees Currently Being Investigated For Sexual Violence
Know About Beco, Mumbai Trio's Sustainable Solution To Eliminate Plastic Menace In Country
Applaudable Work! Video Of Bangalore Cop Saving Bird From High Tower Wins Hearts Online
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X