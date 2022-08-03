All section
Jabalpur Hospitals Fire NOC Had Expired, 4 Doctors Booked For Culpable Homicide: MP Home Minister

Image Credit- Twitter/ Chaudhary Parvez

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Jabalpur Hospital's Fire NOC Had Expired, 4 Doctors Booked For Culpable Homicide: MP Home Minister

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Madhya Pradesh,  3 Aug 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The four doctors are on the loose, and police have formed teams to capture them while the manager had been arrested a day after the fatal blaze killed eight people, including four patients.

The preliminary investigation into the Jabalpur hospital fire tragedy revealed several safety shortcomings. It was found that the facility's fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) had expired, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday (August 2).

He said police had registered a case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of the hospital and its manager.

The four doctors are on the loose, and police have formed teams to capture them while the manager had been arrested a day after the fatal blaze killed eight people, including four patients, a senior police official said.

Expired No Objection Certificate (NOC)

The Home Minister termed the incident "very unfortunate" and said several shortcomings were found on the part of the hospital regarding fire safety. The initial probe found that the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital's fire NOC expired.

Mishra said, "Prima facie, several shortcomings were found regarding the fire safety in the hospital. The hospital's fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) had expired. A probe committee headed by the divisional commissioner, which includes joint directors of health and town and country planning, and engineers, will file a report on various issues including fire safety and health," quoted Business Standard.

FIR Registered Against Hospital Owners, 5 Booked

The minister informed that the First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Jabalpur police against four owners-cum-doctors of the facility under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

Akhilesh Gaur, the city superintendent of police (CSP), said section 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance to common intention) of the IPC is also added in the FIR registered at Vijay Nagar police station, reported The Print.

The CSP said the five people booked by the police included the facility director and proprietor Dr Nishit Gupta, Dr Santosh Soni, Dr Suresh Patel, Dr Sanjay Patel, and the hospital manager, Ram Soni. He informed that the four doctors were on the run, and the police had set up four teams to capture them.

As per data, 24 fire incidents in hospitals since August last year, have killed 93 people who were mostly COVID patients

Also Read: 'Transport Agencies In 12 States Don't Run A Single Bus For Specially-Abled People': Centre

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Jabalpur Hospital Fire Tragedy 
Jabalpur Fire 
Madhya Pradesh 

