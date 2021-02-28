ISRO's First Mission Of 2021 To Blast-Off Today, Will Carry 637 Kg Amazonia-1, 18 Other Satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up for its first launch in 2021 on Sunday from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. For the first time, the country rocket will launch about 637 Kg Amazonia-1 of Brazil as a primary satellite through the Polar Satellite Launching Vehicle (PSLV-C51). The launch is scheduled at 10:24 am from the SDSC.



The mission will also carry the SD-Sat satellite named after the founding father of the Indian Space program, Satish Dhawan. Developed by Chennai-based SpaceKidz India, the nanosatellite will send the names of 25,000 individuals to space, reported India Today. The nanosatellite is going to carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in the form of an SD card and a photograph of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top panel. This is to show solidarity and gratitude for his Aatnanirbhar initiative and space privatisation. The bottom panel will have the names of ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan and scientific secretary Dr R Umamaheswaran. Along with SD-Sat, 18 co-passenger payloads (four from ISRO's Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, three UNITYsats from a consortium of 3 Indian academic institutes and the SD SAT from SKI), and 14 from New Space India Ltd (NSIL) will also be launched. It will carry three payloads - one to study the magnetosphere, one to study space radiation, and another that will demonstrate a low-power wide-area communication network. Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NSIL. The commercial arm of ISRO is undertaking it under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc. "We are eagerly looking forward to the launch. We are very proud to launch the first Brazilian-built satellite," said the Chairman and Managing Director of NSIL, G Narayanan.

Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 0854Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.



Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1024 Hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/XRx3isDsGm — ISRO (@isro) February 27, 2021

He also said this satellite will further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region, including the analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

After this, the ISRO will gear up to launch its geo imaging satellite GISAT-1. The launch of the GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10 rocket was initially planned for March five last year but was postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.

According to ISRO, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.

