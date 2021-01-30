Delhi: CCTV Shows Cab Dropping Off Two Men Near Israel Embassy Blast Site, Alert Issued In Airports, Govt Buildings

A minor Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast rocked the high-security zone near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday, January 29. The blast occurred when the annual Beating the Retreat ceremony was underway at Vijay Chowk near the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While no one was injured in the blast, some cars outside the embassy were damaged in the blast, India Today reported.

Israel has referred to the blast as an "act of terror".

Blast near Israel Embassy may be 'trial of some bigger conspiracy'



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/8AVGYqjj1p pic.twitter.com/yre8RqH9Mc — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 30, 2021

Following the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an alert all its units across the country.



A team of Delhi Police personnel are investigating the site where the blast took place and a team of investigators from Israel will be reaching New Delhi to assist Indian agencies in the probe.

CCTV Footages, Letter Raise Concerns

Delhi Police Special Cell has found CCTV footage showing a cab dropping off two people who can be seen walking towards the spot near Israel Embassy where the minor blast took place on Friday evening.

The driver of the vehicle has been traced and sketches of the two people are being prepared. A probe is underway to ascertain their role in the blast.

A letter obtained from the site of blast refers to the explosion as a "trailer". The letter mentions Iran's General Qasem Soleimani and Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who were assassinated last year as 'martyrs'. Qasem Soleimani was killed near Baghdad International Airport in a drone airstrike ordered by then US President Donald Trump on January 3.

Ambassador of Israel to India Ron Malka says, "We're working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. The incident happened on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries."

Meanwhile, the Israeli foreign ministry has said that all its diplomats and embassy staff are "safe and sound" following the blast.

"An explosion occurred a short while ago, close to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. There are no casualties and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound," a foreign ministry release said.

Spoke just now to Israeli FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 29, 2021

Also Read: Delhi: Man Who Attacked Police Personnel With Sword At Farmers' Protest, 43 Others Arrested