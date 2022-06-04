All section
Passengers Need To Pre-Book Excess Baggage, Pay Extra: Netizens React To IRCTCs New Luggage Rules

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Passengers Need To Pre-Book 'Excess Baggage', Pay Extra: Netizens React To IRCTC's New Luggage Rules

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  4 Jun 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Baggage that will travel by the same train as the owner needs to be presented at the baggage office of the booking station minimum of half an hour before the departure time.

People will now be charged for carrying extra luggage on the trains, exactly like air travel, and in instances when anyone is caught carrying excess luggage without the booking, they will have to shell out 6-times more than the standard rates.

How Much Luggage Can Be Carried For Free?

If a passenger is travelling in AC first class, they can carry up to 70kgs for free, and for AC 2-tier, the limitation is 50kgs. Meanwhile, in AC 3-tier sleeper, AC chair car and the sleeper class, carrying luggage up to 40 kgs is allowed, and for 2-class, the limit has been set at 25kgs. Furthermore, the minimum charge for baggage is set at ₹30, reported Mint.

Here's How To Book Your Luggage For IRCTC

Baggage that will travel by the same train as the owner needs to be presented at the baggage office of the booking station minimum of half an hour before the departure time. Also, Passengers can book their baggage in advance while booking their tickets as well.

"Luggage which is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorised agent executes a forwarding note and record there in such defects or improper packing," a notification regarding the matter said.

Penalty For Carrying Unbooked Baggage

From now on, people will be fined for carrying unbooked luggage on the train, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) confirmed. According to an official notification, in case a passenger is detected either en route or at the destination with partially booked or unbooked baggage weighing over the free allowance, the unbooked excess weight exceeding the free allowance of baggage will be charged at six times the luggage scale rate- instead of 6 times of scale -R as earlier.

Reaction To This Move!

As soon as the move was made public, the decision received mixed reactions on social media with netizens expressing their thoughts over the new airplane-like luggage check-in system.

Also Read: Restaurants Still Making You Pay Service Charge? Govt Plans To End This 'Illegal' Practice

