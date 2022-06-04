Passengers Need To Pre-Book 'Excess Baggage', Pay Extra: Netizens React To IRCTC's New Luggage Rules

People will now be charged for carrying extra luggage on the trains, exactly like air travel, and in instances when anyone is caught carrying excess luggage without the booking, they will have to shell out 6-times more than the standard rates.

How Much Luggage Can Be Carried For Free?

If a passenger is travelling in AC first class, they can carry up to 70kgs for free, and for AC 2-tier, the limitation is 50kgs. Meanwhile, in AC 3-tier sleeper, AC chair car and the sleeper class, carrying luggage up to 40 kgs is allowed, and for 2-class, the limit has been set at 25kgs. Furthermore, the minimum charge for baggage is set at ₹30, reported Mint.

Here's How To Book Your Luggage For IRCTC

Baggage that will travel by the same train as the owner needs to be presented at the baggage office of the booking station minimum of half an hour before the departure time. Also, Passengers can book their baggage in advance while booking their tickets as well.

"Luggage which is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorised agent executes a forwarding note and record there in such defects or improper packing," a notification regarding the matter said.

अगर सामान होगा ज्यादा, तो सफर का आनंद होगा आधा!



अधिक सामान ले कर रेल यात्रा ना करें। सामान अधिक होने पर पार्सल कार्यालय जा कर लगेज बुक कराएं। pic.twitter.com/gUuishbqr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 29, 2022

Penalty For Carrying Unbooked Baggage

From now on, people will be fined for carrying unbooked luggage on the train, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) confirmed. According to an official notification, in case a passenger is detected either en route or at the destination with partially booked or unbooked baggage weighing over the free allowance, the unbooked excess weight exceeding the free allowance of baggage will be charged at six times the luggage scale rate- instead of 6 times of scale -R as earlier.

Reaction To This Move!

As soon as the move was made public, the decision received mixed reactions on social media with netizens expressing their thoughts over the new airplane-like luggage check-in system.

#IRCTC new luggage rule - Thy think if ppl cn pay in flights extra luggage thn y shd v alow thm free. @RailMinIndia india we carry food for 4 ppl for 2-3 days in train. you bring bullet, if we reach 2000km in 10 hrs then we will carry our luggage less than 40kg@kuttrapali26 — Student -Beginners lesson (@Gkjain21) June 3, 2022

I read an article of #indianrailway charging heavy fine if people carrying extra luggage, I welcome that. At the same time Why don't they #irctc pay the fine if the train is delayed. It should be hourly? Just a small suggestion so that everything is fair. — ashutosh jha (@ashutosh5553) June 2, 2022

#Railways to charge for marginal luggage allowances, i have no objection with that hope, with that additional charge @indianrail will improve it's services and atleast please maintain washroom. I'm traveling and have noticed multiple improvements are required.#Irctc #Railways — Tawkir Aziz (@TawkirAziz) June 3, 2022

