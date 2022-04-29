India's Internet Crackdown: Most Internet Shutdowns For Fourth Year In A Row

India imposed 106 internet shutdowns in 2021 and was on top of the list of the countries that imposed internet shutdowns. A report published by the 'Access Now' and 'Keep It On' coalition mentioned that India had the maximum shutdowns for the fourth year. Globally, there were 182 internet shutdowns in 34 countries. The report by Access Now is titled "The return of digital authoritarianism: Internet shutdowns in 2021" and tracks a year worth of internet shutdown data.

J&K Recorded 85 Out Of Total of 106 Shutdowns

Out of the total 106 shutdowns, nearly 85 shutdowns were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, wherein the authorities continued an internet crackdown that lasted for long durations. Moreover, the report also suggests that the internet shutdowns in the north-Indian Union Territory could be attributed to various reasons, ranging from preventing social unrest and online fraud. Myanmar secured the second-highest spot with 15 internet shutdowns, followed by Sudan and Iran, which had five shutdowns each, The Indian Express reported.

Shutdowns Of 1,157 Hours In Total

Most internet shutdowns, 129 of them, took place in the Asia-Pacific region comprising seven countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Pakistan. According to Top10VPN's report, internet shutdowns cost India about $2.8 billion. The internet shutdowns in India were imposed by the central, state and district level authorities, and they lasted for 1,157 hours in total and impacted more than 59 million people.

Nonetheless, India was third in the total duration of the shutdowns, after Myanmar and Nigeria, where it lasted for 12,238 and 5,040 hours, respectively. However, one cannot deny that being one of the youngest countries in the world, the consecutive instances of India having the maximum internet shutdowns is a little too embarrassing for a developing country.

Also Read: Settling The Language Debate: Here's How Hindi Is Far Behind From Becoming India's National Language

