International Trademark Registration Is Mandatory For Business Beyond Borders, Know More

An International trademark application is mandatory when you decide to take your business beyond the national borders. In reality, international trademark registration involves a lot of paperwork and legalities. Having an international trademark will help to preserve your company's intellectual property in multiple countries. Let's brush up on some basics before we go further.

International Trademark is a logo or design registered in multiple countries through International agreements. It protects and preserves trademarks in foreign countries. One search International agreement is called the Madrid Agreement or Madrid System. This process helps individuals register their trademarks in up to 128 countries.

Advantages Of Registering As An International Trademark

Avoid Brand Squatting: Registering your trademark internationally will help in the long run, as when you decide to expand your business beyond International borders, your trademark protection can help avoid brand squatting.

Protect Your Unique Identity: Even when you are reading this article, somewhere in the world, a trademark is getting registered. There is a high chance that when you try to register your trademark, it may be similar to the already existing ones. One of the best methods to protect your brand identity is to file for international trademark registration.

Enjoy Legal Protection: It provides legal protection to the registered trademark. When you register your trademark internationally, you will be provided legal rights and protection from copycats. If another person uses your trademark, you will have the right to infringe.

Steps To Apply For International Trademark

You can apply for international trademark registration using two different processes: one is using the Madrid System another one is direct international trademark registration. If you are looking forward to applying to multiple countries at once, then it is wise to choose the Madrid System.

The overall system for applying for a trademark is pretty simple. Initially, you will have to provide an application at the office of origin, and the international application is certified by the office and passed down to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). A complete examination of the international trademark application is done. Your application should meet all the requirements of the Madrid System. If your trademark clicks all the boxes, it will be published in the gazette of international trademarks.

The trademark is registered officially in WIPO. After registration, it will be published directly in the international gazette of trademarks. The registration certificate acknowledges compliance to be done with the formal requirements of WIPO. Investigative analysis: each designated member's office conducts a substantive examination. Every office has a deadline for granting or rejecting protection.

The top 10 nations had the most significant number of international trademark applications. This list is prepared according to the most recent WIPO statistics: US (13,276), Germany (8,799), China (5,272), France (4,888), UK (4,215), Switzerland (3,832), Japan (3,255), Italy (3,173), Australia (2,583), and Turkey (2,073).

Which Method To Choose?

Applicants who wish to submit independent national applications for the registration of trademarks in various jurisdictions may find that applying for an international registration is more advantageous in terms of time and money. To file for international trademark registration through the Madrid System, it is mandatory to make contact with a local trademark attorney. The Madrid system doesn't include services like a response to office actions.

Although it makes it possible for applicants to register their trademark rights across several countries efficiently, the Madrid System does not entirely address all potential issues. As a result, many companies might prefer to submit their trademark applications directly to a reputable trademark law firm that provides worldwide representation at regional intellectual property offices.

In simple words: If you are willing to start your business in multiple countries, then go for the Madrid system, it saves time and money. If you plan on focusing on one country, then go for individual registration.

Know How Vakilsearch Can Help

Vakilsearch can help in registering your trademark internationally without much hassle. We have a full-fledged team of trademark registration experts who can make the whole process a piece of cake. We will provide the best assistance throughout the procedure, and all of your queries will be answered.

We will complete a thorough search of the TM database.

Our team will draft the authorisation letter on your behalf.

Our professionals will assist you in deciding the trademark classes to apply.

We will complete and submit your applications to the corresponding registrar.

It is better to start at once before it is too late. Avoid counterfeiters or imitators during international business expansion.

