The school named as 'Green-Pathshala' is being run by a 33-year-old Rajesh Kumar Suman since 2008, with the help of educated volunteers, at Rosara in Samastipur district of Bihar.

Bihar   |   23 July 2021 9:28 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Not Money! But Plant Saplings To Get Admission In This Civil Service Coaching Institute In Bihar

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

A school in Bihar's Samastipur district has set an example by providing free coaching for aspirants of various government services exams. Instead, the school accepts saplings as fees from the students.

The school named 'Green-Pathshala' is being run by a 33-year-old Rajesh Kumar Suman since 2008, with the help of educated volunteers, at Rosara in Samastipur district of Bihar, The New Indian Express reported.

To instil the importance of a green environment to its students, Suman started this distinctive school under the Binod Smriti Study Club. It is set up in remembrance of his late maternal uncle, who inspired him to serve the poor by imparting education to them.

Kumar, also known as tree man and the Paudhabala Guruji, charges 18 saplings as a fee from each of the students.

Scientific Logic

"The aspirants of various competitive examinations for govt jobs are given free preparatory coaching during morning and evening sessions at Green-Pathshala. Behind taking 18 saplings in fee also has a scientific logic. One person inhales as much oxygen throughout his/her life as 18 plants generate. So, we charge 18 saplings as fees, which are then planted in various places," he was quoted by The New Indian Express.

Kumar tries to be productive on Sundays also. He travels across the state to motivate people to plant more saplings.

"Since 2008, more than 5,000 students have been coached for various competitive examinations at this Green-Pathshala. Recently, 13 students, including three women, cleared the Bihar police examination and have become sub-inspectors," he added.

More than 90,000 saplings collected from students have been planted since the school's foundation. About 40% of students studying at the centre are female.

