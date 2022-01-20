Indonesia Moves Its Capital City To Nusantara From Jakarta: Here's Why

The Parliament of Indonesia has officially passed a law to move the country's national capital to Nusantara from Jakarta. This is also the most noteworthy advancement of an initiative the nation's leaders have been considering for years now.

The latest state capital law comes with a legal framework for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's aspiring mega project worth $32 billion. Furthermore, this also stipulates how the development of the national capital will be funded and governed.

Reason Behind Indonesia Moving Its Capital

The entire plan to move the country's new capital was put together because Jakarta was massively prone to flooding amid climate change. The megacity is currently sinking and suffering from air pollution and chronic congestion.

The Indonesian Minister for National Development Planning, Suharso Monoarfa, stated that the relocation of the capital to Nusantara from Jakarta is based on numerous regional advantages, considerations, welfare and with an aspiration of the birth of a new economic centre of gravity in the middle of the archipelago.

Jakarta: Quickest-Sinking Cities On Planet

The geographical location of Jakarta is on swampy ground close to the sea, which makes it highly prone to flooding. As per the World Economic Forum (WEF), it is also one of the quickest-sinking cities on planet Earth, as per the World Economic Forum (WEF). It also has been going down into the Java Sea at a frightening speed due to the over-extraction of groundwater, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

President Widodo himself picked the name of Indonesia's new capital. The name Nusantara is a Javanese term that means "archipelago" in the local Indonesian language. Furthermore, Nusantara is located on the Borneo island within the jungle of Kalimantan.

As per the National Planning and Development Agency statistics, the land area for the brand new capital city will be approximately 256,143 hectares (nearly 2,561 square kilometres) - and almost most of it is converted from the forest area.

