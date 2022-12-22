Indigo Controversy: Netizens Laud The Crew, Calls To End Culture Of Disrespect Towards People Who Serve

A video of a mid-air flight completing the journey from Istanbul to Delhi has surfaced on social media platforms, where an airline crew and a passenger are seen fighting and exchanging heated conversation. According to co-passengers, the argument started over food choices.

The mid-air episode started when the passenger pointed a finger and yelled at a crew for not getting the food of his choice. In the video, the crew member can be seen sitting on her knees and speaking to the passenger, who is not in the video frame. The crew gave stern remarks to the passenger over his unruly behaviour.

She said, "You pointed the finger at me, and you are yelling at me. My crew is crying because you disrespected her; please understand that there is a cart, and there are counted meals uplifted. We can only serve meals mentioned in your boarding pass."

'Crew Members Are Servant'

Interfering in between, the man replied in high volume- "Why are you yelling?" And the crew member taking her strong stance, replied- "Because you yelled at us". She stood up and told the passenger, "You can't talk to us like you did". Following this, the passenger can be heard saying that crew members are servants, to which the crew member replies, "I am an employee, not your servant."

Taking cognisance of the matter, the airline, in a statement, said, "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognisant of the needs of its customers, and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident…"

'Blame Airline, Not Crew Members': Netizens Back Air Hostess

In reply to Tarun Shukla on Twitter, who shared the entire clip of a heated argument, a user highlighted that blame for the unavailability of the food item should go on the shoulders of the airline and not crew members.

He said, "The dignity of Labour should be respected. Passengers shouldn't behave as if they own the airlines & in-flight crew members are their servants. "Respect begets respect." If the 'boarding pass' mentioned 'sandwich', he shouldn't have blamed the crew."

Taking note of the matter, the CEO of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, wrote, "As I had said earlier, the crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years, I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under."

While talking with The Logical Indian, Founder and CEO of The Social Company, Sudharsanan Ganapathy, mentioned, "I loved the way the air hostess stood for her crew members. Air hostesses don't get angry that easily, but if she got, there must be some reasons. However, I loved how air hostesses stand for each other in adverse situations."

On the other hand, Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, a renowned men's rights activist, also opened up on the incident. She said, "Full support to the woman here. People who think air hostesses are servants should perhaps take their servants in flights to serve them because an air hostess is not a servant. @IndiGo6E should stand by its crew."

Internet Divided Over Viral Video

While many people backed the air hostesses by saying they are humans too, some also expressed their concerns by saying that the trend of crew members becoming impatient has increased. A user took to Twitter and wrote, "Not sure what happened before! But according to this video, she started yelling and raising her voice. No way he mentioned that she is his servant! Let the enquiry happen, and the truth comes out."

Another regular airline traveller, while talking with The Logical Indian, mentioned, "Airline crew members have started being impatient. In this incident, she could have handled the matter peacefully. But she chose to yell at the passenger. In reply, the man also shouted at her, which became a sign of disrespecting women."

According to sources, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation into the matter. The airline company is also investigating the case to conclude either in favour of the passenger or the crew member.

Recently, there have been several incidents of inappropriate behaviour in the Indian Aviation market. According to updated Rule 22 of the 1937 Aircraft Rules, no passenger should indulge in practices of intimidation, threatening or assault- either physically or verbally against a member of the crew.

Culture Of Respect- Need Of The Hour

Further investigation and actions will be taken considering aviation rules, and the offender will be marked for unruly behaviour. However, the country needs to strengthen a culture of respecting those who serve and those who are served. When people pay for service, they only pay for service and not for service providers.

Considering the recent incident, a Communications Professional from New Delhi, Devika Sharma, commented, "It's the people (Us). We have to do better. The perception of the man who called her a servant is sadly common. It's utterly sad and disgusting that entitled individuals like him have no respect for boundaries of the other person's dignity."

While conversing with The Logical Indian, she added, "He demeaned her, disregarded her and insulted her, and as a human being, I am beyond happy that she gave back. This incident is an example of a deep-rooted mindset that is widely prevalent. I've witnessed it myself when I've travelled on flights."

The incident brings light to the missing aspect of the social sphere. It's high time that people who serve and are served communicate with each other to sustain life peacefully. So far, Indian Aviation is in the phase of growth, considering high passenger volumes, and such instances should give learning to everyone. May the stakeholders make the required course correction and embark on an equally fruitful future.

